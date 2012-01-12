FROM THE GROUND UP

Ryan Grigson has toiled in football his entire life. Grigson never took a shortcut. His successes have come from effort. For the Colts’ new general manager his work is a love and passion.

Jan 11, 2012 at 10:38 PM

INDIANAPOLIS – Ryan Grigson was born in 1972, the same year Jim Irsay's family acquired the Colts.

Both Grigson and Irsay have spent the time from 1972 to the present laboring in football.  Both know it to be a love, perhaps part of their DNA. 

On Wednesday, Irsay made Grigson his new general manager.  They share a passion for competition and for returning the Colts to prominence after one tough season.

Irsay said he had an instantaneous feeling that Grigson was the person for the job.  Grigson shares the same feeling.

"My goal is to bring this team back to where it was, and build off of that and do great things," said Grigson.  "Why else would you want to be in this position if you weren't going to do great things?  I have the owner, I believe, that is with me, and I knew that from the get-go.  Just like he said, it was almost instantaneous.  We talked football and four hours seemed like five minutes when you are talking about something that you love.  I want to thank him for recognizing that in me and giving me this opportunity."

Grigson comes to the Colts after eight seasons with Philadelphia.  He spent 2010-11 as director of player personnel.  From 2006-09, he was the director of college scouting in Philadelphia, having moved up from being an area scout with the club since 2004.  Prior to joining Philadelphia, Grigson worked from 1999-2003 in scouting with the St. Louis Rams.

It has been a career of elbow grease and intellect for Grigson.  It has come in a sport played by his father and brother, one that took the Indiana native from Highland High School to Purdue University to the Canadian Football League and the Arena League before the NFL.  He comes to Indianapolis well-prepared to handle the reins of the Colts.

"There was a really strong foundation in place here that Mr. Irsay instituted," said Grigson.  "Bill Polian, (I have) tremendous respect for him and for what he did as a football man.  In a sense, I am getting the baton passed to me, and I am deeply humbled by it.  Like Mr. Irsay told me, you have to have a balance of humility and confidence in this job.  I think that was some of the best advice that I have ever heard.  I think I'm going to hang on to that, because that really hit home with me.  That is going to be my approach."

Grigson comes to Indianapolis having been a part of Rams and Eagles teams that reached the playoffs in nine of 13 combined seasons.  He was a part of three division winners in each stop, as well as with teams that recorded double-digit victory seasons four times apiece.  Grigson reached the Super Bowl with both teams and saw St. Louis win a world championship in Super Bowl XXXIV.  

In thanking Irsay for the opportunity, he paused to recognize others who have shaped his life and career along the way.

"First and foremost I want to thank God for giving me a blessing me with this great opportunity," said Grigson.  "I want to thank the rock in my life, my wife Cynthia, and my awesome set of kids, Sophia, Noah, Luke, Levi and Ava.  They have really been a great support for me, and someone with my job really needs that.  They have been out of this world.  I want to thank the Eagles organization and everyone involved there, Jeffrey and Christina (Lurie), Coach (Andy) Reid, Joe Banner and Howie Roseman for all of their tutelage and all of the things that they taught me over the years.  It was an invaluable experience working for a class organization.  We won a lot of games.  I really am very, very blessed to have been in those situations and those before with St. Louis."

Grigson has been an ingredient to successes throughout his career.  He is the main component now in the evaluation processes with the Colts.  It is a role he will approach humbly and aggressively, and he is excited about teaming with Irsay.

"Intriguing.  To me it is more than intriguing," said Grigson when describing the general manager's role.  "So many words go into this opportunity.  It is exciting.  I think the thing about it that is so exciting is that I have somebody that is supporting me that I feel is equally as passionate about the game as I am.  That is something that really drew me in from the get-go and from the very onset.  

"The owner loves this (franchise and competing).  One of the questions that they had asked me early on was, 'Why would you hire a general manager?' I think it was the first question, 'What is the first thing you would want them to have in their skill set?'  I said, 'They have to love what they do.'  I love football.  I love scouting.  I love people.  I think I am good at what I do, because all of those things come natural to me and they are in my heart."  

Grigson will be immersed immediately in decisions facing the club.  The front-burner issue according to Irsay and Grigson will be the decision on the coaching staff.  Jim Caldwell has directed the team since 2009, and a decision on Caldwell and his staff going forward could come by early next week.  The club must grapple with decisions on veteran personnel and meeting salary cap mandates later this year.  Indianapolis owns the top pick in the draft and has selections in all seven rounds.  The club will have the first pick in odd-numbered rounds, but will alternate with St. Louis in the even-numbered rounds since the Rams finished the 2011 season at 2-14 as well.  The Colts earned the first overall selection based on strength of schedule. 

Grigson was queried Wednesday on decisions like the status of quarterback Peyton Manning and his recovery from neck surgery and if a decision had been reached on if Manning would return in 2012.  He used the topic to point out that work is to be done on all fronts and that commenting now is not appropriate.

"I just got here and there are so many things with this (situation)," said Grigson.  "There are so many things that we have to go over.  It is just unfair to even comment.  It is just frivolous for me to even comment on these things, because they are hypotheticals, and I am not about hypotheticals."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NO-FEE "Maniac Monday" Tickets Available For Final Two Games | 12 HOURS ONLY!

This no-fee offer is available for 12 hours only today from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. ET
news

By The Numbers: Buccaneers 38, Colts 31 (2021 Week 12)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 12 game of the 2021 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

Robert Mathis 'Humbled, Honored' Upon Being Inducted Into Colts' Ring Of Honor

Legendary Indianapolis Colts pass rusher Robert Mathis — the NFL's all-time leader in strip sacks, and the Colts' all-time leader in sacks — on Sunday was formally inducted into the Colts' Ring of Honor at halftime of Indy's Week 12 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Bucs,  Week 12

As the Colts welcome Tom Brady and the Buccaneers to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 12?
news

Colts Mailbag: Jonathan Taylor For MVP, Defending Tom Brady, Matchups vs. Buccaneers

Ahead of welcoming the defending Super Bowl champions to Lucas Oil Stadium, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from Jonathan Taylor's MVP case to how Matt Eberflus' defense can slow down Tom Brady. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 12 Game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Colts released their Week 12 unofficial depth chart ahead Sunday's road matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Check it out below:
news

1956 Throwback Game: Celebrate Colts Football Over The Decades at Lucas Oil Stadium This Sunday!

The Indianapolis Colts will celebrate several generations of Colts football at the team's 1956 "Throwback Game" this coming Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

Colts, Caesars Sportsbook Offer $500 Toward 2022 Season Tickets

Indianapolis Colts fans who open and wager with a new Caesars Sportsbook account before Dec. 26 are eligible to receive a $500 credit toward purchasing or renewing 2022 Colts season tickets
news

Colts' Defense Turns In 'Tremendous Performance' Against Bills, MVP Candidate Josh Allen

The Indianapolis Colts came into Sunday's road matchup against the Buffalo Bills well aware of quarterback Josh Allen's elite abilities. By executing a solid plan up front and in the secondary, however, the Colts were able to throw Allen off his game and earn a huge victory.
news

By The Numbers: Colts 41, Bills 15 (2021 Week 11)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 11 game of the 2021 season against the Buffalo Bills
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Bills, Week 11

As the Colts head to Buffalo for a matchup with the Bills, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 11?
news

Colts Mailbag: Most Impressive Players, Kwity Paye, Rock Ya-Sin And Keys For Bills Game

Ahead of a massive matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from the defense to how to win on Sunday in Western New York. 
Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Join us at Lucas Oil Stadium for every exciting matchup this season. Tickets are available now! Find your games below.

Learn More
Advertising