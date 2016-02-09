From Talking To Peyton Manning, To Waiting: Tony Dungy's Induction To Canton

One week after Dungy continued to offer much needed tutelage to one of his former players, it was time for the coach to be rewarded for years of NFL service.

Saturday of Super Bowl week for Hall of Fame finalists is the definition of nail biting, pacing and clock watching.

Hall of Fame selectors, 46 in all, gathered just before 7 a.m. local time in San Francisco to begin deliberation.

Nearly nine hours later, the votes were tallied.

"They told us to be in our hotel room at 2:30 and sometime between 2:30 and 4:00 we would get the message," Dungy said of waiting to hear the word for a third straight year as a finalist.

"We are here (Dungy, his wife Lauren and their son Justin), kind of waiting and waiting. (Sports Illustrated's) Peter King tweeted out that the meeting was over at 3:15. That's when you start getting nervous. Before then, you start thinking they haven't finished. 3:15, 3:30, 3:45, you don't hear anything. What's going on? Finally, a knock on the door. And it's David Baker, the President of the Hall of Fame saying, 'Congratulations.'"

Elation.

Emotional.

Deserving.

"It was one of the most surreal moments," Dungy said.