Colts Sign RB Ty'Son Williams, Waive C Alex Mollette

Williams rushed for 185 yards on 33 carries for the Baltimore Ravens in 2021. 

May 24, 2022 at 11:06 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
WILLIAMS_1920x1080

Indianapolis –The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent running back Ty'Son Williams and waived center Alex Mollette.

Williams, 6-0, 220 pounds, spent the last two seasons (2020-21) with the Baltimore Ravens. In 2021, he played in 13 games (three starts) and registered 35 carries for 185 yards and one touchdown. Williams also caught nine passes for 84 yards. As a rookie in 2020, he spent time on the Ravens' active roster and practice squad but did not see game action. Williams originally signed with Baltimore as an undrafted free agent on April 27, 2020.

Mollette, 6-2, 300 pounds, was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022. Collegiately, he played in 52 games (46 starts) at Marshall (2016-21) and earned starts at center, left guard and right guard.

Related Content

news

Colts Sign Quarterback Nick Foles

Foles was named the MVP of Super Bowl LII and brings 10 years of starting experience to the Colts' quarterback room.

news

Colts Sign Tight End Jelani Woods And Tackle Bernhard Raimann To Contract

Woods was the 73rd overall pick and Raimann the 77th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Colts Sign RB Phillip Lindsay, Waive RB Max Borghi

Lindsay, a 2018 Pro Bowler, has 2,799 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns over four seasons with the Broncos, Dolphins and Texans.

news

Colts Sign Wide Receiver Alec Pierce To Contract

Pierce was the 53rd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Colts Sign Safety Nick Cross To Contract

Cross was the 96th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Colts Sign Four 2022 NFL Draft Picks, 22 Undrafted Free Agents

The Colts signed DT Eric Johnson II, TE Andrew Ogletree, DT Curtis Brooks, DB Rodney Thomas II and 22 undrafted free agents.

news

Colts Sign T Dennis Kelly; Release LB Malik Jefferson, T Shon Coleman; Waive TE Farrod Green, TE Eli Wolf

Kelly has played in 114 games (51 starts) in nine seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers.

news

Colts Add German DB Marcel Dabo To Roster Through NFL International Player Pathway Program

Dabo had 28 tackles and one interception for the Stuttgart Surge in 2021, and joins a program that's produced players such as Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson and Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata.

news

Colts Wide Receiver Ashton Dulin Signs Tender

Dulin caught 13 passes for 173 yards with two touchdowns in 2021, and also earned second-team AP All-Pro honors as a special teams player.

news

Colts Sign Former Defensive Player Of The Year Cornerback Stephon Gilmore

Gilmore was named the 2019 AP Defensive Player of the Year, is a two-time first-team AP All-Pro and has been named to four consecutive Pro Bowls.

news

Colts Sign Tackle Brandon Kemp

The 6-foot-7, 310 pound Kemp originally signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Valdosta State in 2020.

Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Tickets for all home matchups at Lucas Oil Stadium are on sale now.

Find Tickets
Advertising