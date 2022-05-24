Colts Sign RB Ty'Son Williams, Waive C Alex Mollette

Williams, 6-0, 220 pounds, spent the last two seasons (2020-21) with the Baltimore Ravens. In 2021, he played in 13 games (three starts) and registered 35 carries for 185 yards and one touchdown. Williams also caught nine passes for 84 yards. As a rookie in 2020, he spent time on the Ravens' active roster and practice squad but did not see game action. Williams originally signed with Baltimore as an undrafted free agent on April 27, 2020.