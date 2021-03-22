NFL Free Agency Roundup: Jacoby Brissett, Denico Autry, Anthony Walker Leave Colts

It’s been one week since unrestricted free agents could begin negotiating contracts with other teams, and five days since those contracts could be officially signed and executed. Which of the Colts’ free agents have signed elsewhere? So far, there have been three. 

Mar 22, 2021 at 02:03 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett: Signed a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins

Brissett will back up Miami starter Tua Tagovailoa, who completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 1,814 yards (6.3 yards/attempt) with 11 touchdowns, five interceptions and a passer rating of 87.2 in his rookie year of 2020. Brissett spent the last four seasons with the Colts and backed up Philip Rivers in 2020, scoring three rushing touchdowns while being recognized as the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. 

Defensive lineman Denico Autry: Signed a three-year contract with the Tennessee Titans

The 30-year-old Autry stays in the AFC South after a productive three years in Indianapolis. Autry had 20 sacks and 26 tackles for a loss in 40 games with the Colts from 2018-2020.

Linebacker Anthony Walker: Signed a one-year contract with the Cleveland Browns

Walker emerged as a leader on the Colts' defense after being drafted in the fifth round by Chris Ballard in 2017. He totaled 343 tackles, 19 tackles for a loss, 3 1/2 sacks and three interceptions in 57 games, though he only played 67.5 percent of the Colts' defensive snaps in 2020, his lowest percentage since his rookie year.

Colts 2021 Free Agents

See the full list of the Indianapolis Colts free agents ahead of the beginning of the 2021 league year.

