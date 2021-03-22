NFL Free Agency Roundup: Jacoby Brissett, Denico Autry, Anthony Walker Leave Colts

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett: Signed a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins

Brissett will back up Miami starter Tua Tagovailoa, who completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 1,814 yards (6.3 yards/attempt) with 11 touchdowns, five interceptions and a passer rating of 87.2 in his rookie year of 2020. Brissett spent the last four seasons with the Colts and backed up Philip Rivers in 2020, scoring three rushing touchdowns while being recognized as the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.

Defensive lineman Denico Autry: Signed a three-year contract with the Tennessee Titans

The 30-year-old Autry stays in the AFC South after a productive three years in Indianapolis. Autry had 20 sacks and 26 tackles for a loss in 40 games with the Colts from 2018-2020.

Linebacker Anthony Walker: Signed a one-year contract with the Cleveland Browns