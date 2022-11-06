Frank Reich's Message After Colts' Loss To Patriots: 'It Starts With Me On Offense'

The Colts managed just 121 yards of offense on Sunday against the New England Patriots, their lowest single-game total since 1997. 

Nov 06, 2022 at 06:43 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Post_Game_Article 1920x1080

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Privately and publicly, Frank Reich took accountability for the Colts' 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

"Each person has to go back starting with me," Reich said. "That's what I said in the locker room. I mean, the offensive performance — that's why I was brought here. That's my responsibility. We got the players. We got players that are plenty good enough. I have to do a better job. It starts with me on offense. I have to do a better job getting the guys ready to play, putting guys in good positions to win and having answers when we face problems."

Behind the Colts' 23-point loss were some tough offensive numbers. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger was sacked nine times, the Colts went 0/14 on third down, and the team gained 121 yards on 60 plays (2.02 yards/play).

"We got to do more on offense. That starts with me," Reich said. "We've made the moves that we made. Everybody's responsible, everybody has their role to play, but I'm the leader of the offense, and that's my responsibility."

The Colts managed just 3.2 yards per play on first down and weren't able to get into a flow on offense, which led to the offense needing, on average, 8.9 yards to pick up a first down on third down. On those 14 third downs, Ehlinger was sacked six times and threw a pick-six.

"Everybody's going to look at the nine sacks and think oh, that's on the offensive line. It's on everybody," Ehlinger said. "Route discipline, route spacing, getting the ball out on time, taking check downs when they're there, not holding on too long. I thought there were a handful of them that were on me, and it sucks because they're going to take the heat for that. But it's everybody as an offense."

While Reich shouldered plenty of accountability for the Colts' defeat, his players did, too.

"As a player, I take pride in my performance and ultimately the offense's performance," wide receiver Parris Campbell said. "Obviously Frank calls the plays, but Frank's not out there on the field. It's upon us, we got to go execute, got to get better as a whole. We know we have the players, we know how good we can be. It's going to come down to us getting better, showing that and putting it on tape."

"(Reich) can't go out and play it," center Ryan Kelly said. "Everybody's got a job in this league, start from the top to the bottom — it doesn't matter what your role is, you have to do your job and certainly as an offense we didn't get it done, collectively. We had times where guys were doing it and times where we had a little momentum but it was few and far between. So that hurts.

"It hurts because you let the defense down and let those guys down, who hung in there the entire game and kept us a part of it. We just could never get out of third and long. That sucks, man."

The Colts' defense played well, holding the Patriots to 202 yards on 63 plays (3.3 yards/play); New England averaged just 2.5 yards per carry and quarterback Mac Jones averaged a tick under five yards per attempt. Linebacker Bobby Okereke forced and recovered a fumble with an impressive punch-out on wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, while defensive tackle DeForest Buckner notched his 50th career sack and defensive end Kwity Paye got a sack not only in his return from an ankle injury, but in front of his mom and family.

And the Patriots' lone touchdown on offense came after Matt Haack's punt was blocked and recovered by New England at the Colts' three-yard line.

"We have to protect better, we need to run the ball better," left guard Quenton Nelson said. "We need to perform better offensively, especially going from week to week, just hearing the defensive players say hey, we got your back, we got your back, and they've had our back what sees like every week, holding teams to field goals, getting turnovers, especially in the last two games — and you just feel like s––t not helping them and having their back too. Just need to figure it out offensively and it starts with watching the film, learning from it, detail-oriented and holding each other accountable, holding yourself accountable. That's it."

The Colts will get back to work at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on Monday with a quickly dwindling timeframe to fix the issues that've led to their 3-5-1 record. Reich and Colts players pointed to the team's history of pulling out of in-season ruts over the last few years, and collectively there's a belief they can do the same in 2022.

"It's all about urgency," Nelson said. "We want to get this s––t corrected immediately. It's not, oh, it's only week nine or we're 3-4-1, it's like, no, we gotta get this s––t done now and have that urgency around the building."

And Reich, while accepting responsibility for Sunday's loss and the Colts' issues on offense, isn't throwing in the towel on the fight to get things right.

"My experience tells me — and I know this doesn't carry any weight out there — but you're never as far off as you think," Reich said. "I don't care what anybody says. I've been around it too long. So you start play by play, coach by coach, player by player trying to make the right decisions, trying to make the right adjustments, trying to find ways to get better.

"I've been doing this a long time, and I've been through some rough seasons before as a player and as a coach. I believe there are answers out there. That's why as as coaches and players we do what we do. You always have to — the competitor in you knows there's answers, knows that it's not that far off. So you keep fighting and scratching."

Game Photos: Colts at Patriots, Week 9

The Colts take on the New England Patriots at Gilette Stadium.

In-Game_Photo_Gallery_1106_NE
1 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_001
2 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_002
3 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_003
4 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_004
5 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_005
6 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_006
7 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_007
8 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_008
9 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_009
10 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_010
11 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_011
12 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_012
13 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_013
14 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_014
15 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_015
16 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_016
17 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_017
18 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_018
19 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_019
20 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_020
21 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_021
22 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_022
23 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_023
24 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_024
25 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_025
26 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_026
27 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_027
28 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_028
29 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_029
30 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_030
31 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_031
32 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_032
33 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_033
34 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_034
35 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_035
36 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_036
37 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_037
38 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_038
39 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_039
40 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_041
41 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_040
42 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_042
43 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_043
44 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_044
45 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_045
46 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_046
47 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_047
48 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_048
49 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_049
50 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_050
51 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_051
52 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_052
53 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_053
54 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_054
55 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_056
56 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_057
57 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_058
58 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_059
59 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_060
60 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_061
61 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_062
62 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_063
63 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_064
64 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_065
65 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_066
66 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_067
67 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_068
68 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_069
69 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_070
70 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_071
71 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_072
72 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_073
73 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_074
74 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_075
75 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_076
76 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_077
77 / 78
1106_NE_InGame_078
78 / 78
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Amid Frustrating Loss To Commanders, Why Colts' Offense Saw Signs Of Progress With Sam Ehlinger At Quarterback

The Colts fell, 17-16, to the Washington Commanders in Sam Ehlinger's first career start on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

news

After Loss To Titans, Colts Focus On Fixes To Offense, Perspective On 2022 Season

The Colts took accountability for their 19-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Nissan Stadium, but also emphasized how much time is left in 2022 to correct their mistakes with a heightened sense of urgency.

news

Colts' Offense Explodes With Clean, Up-Tempo, High-Scoring Attack In Win Over Jaguars

The Colts scored 34 points and didn't allow a single sack in their win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, with the offense showing significant improvement from Week 2's shutout loss to their AFC South foe.

news

What Gritty Win Over Broncos Means For Colts: 'There's Belief That Gets Created, Even Though It's Ugly'

At 2-2-1 following Thursday night's win over the Denver Broncos, the Colts haven't figured out what they can be in 2022 – but are not set back as far as they've been in past seasons.

news

Colts Emphasize Resilience, Confidence After Loss To Titans: 'It's Nothing But Fight In This Team'

The Colts fell to 1-2-1 after losing, 24-17, at Lucas Oil Stadium to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

news

Colts Avoid Panic Button Before, During Week 3 Win Over Kansas City Chiefs

The Colts stayed true to their process leading up to Sunday's home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, and kept their cool during the game to win, 20-17.

news

Colts Will 'Evaluate Everything' After Shutout Loss To Jaguars

The Colts fell, 24-0, to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field.

news

Colts Leave Houston Feeling 'Weird,' Unsatisfied, But Also Confident After Week 1 Tie With Texans

The Colts tied for the first time since 1982, and the team left NRG Stadium trying to process neither winning nor losing – but also feeling confident with what they can do in 2022.

news

Why Matt Ryan Is Exiting Preseason Feeling Confident In Colts' Offense

Ryan played 13 snaps in the Colts' preseason finale Saturday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – his final tune-up before making his Colts regular season debut Sept. 11 against the Houston Texans.

news

Dezmon Patmon, Mike Strachan Shine As Colts' Wide Receiver Competition Kicks Into Gear In Preseason Game vs. Lions

Patmon caught five passes for 103 yards while Strachan had three catches for 45 yards – and both players had touchdowns – in the Colts' 27-26 loss to the Detroit Lions Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

news

Colts Pleased With Matt Ryan, First-Team Offense's Work In Preseason Opener Against Bills

The Colts' offensive starters – save for running back Jonathan Taylor – played the entire first quarter and into the second quarter to kick off the 2022 preseason on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills.

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Join the priority list now for 2023 season tickets! Place a deposit today and you'll be the first in line to get the best seats, benefits & more!

Request Info
Advertising