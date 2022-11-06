Frank Reich's Message After Colts' Loss To Patriots: 'It Starts With Me On Offense'

"(Reich) can't go out and play it," center Ryan Kelly said. "Everybody's got a job in this league, start from the top to the bottom — it doesn't matter what your role is, you have to do your job and certainly as an offense we didn't get it done, collectively. We had times where guys were doing it and times where we had a little momentum but it was few and far between. So that hurts.

"It hurts because you let the defense down and let those guys down, who hung in there the entire game and kept us a part of it. We just could never get out of third and long. That sucks, man."

The Colts' defense played well, holding the Patriots to 202 yards on 63 plays (3.3 yards/play); New England averaged just 2.5 yards per carry and quarterback Mac Jones averaged a tick under five yards per attempt. Linebacker Bobby Okereke forced and recovered a fumble with an impressive punch-out on wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, while defensive tackle DeForest Buckner notched his 50th career sack and defensive end Kwity Paye got a sack not only in his return from an ankle injury, but in front of his mom and family.

And the Patriots' lone touchdown on offense came after Matt Haack's punt was blocked and recovered by New England at the Colts' three-yard line.

"We have to protect better, we need to run the ball better," left guard Quenton Nelson said. "We need to perform better offensively, especially going from week to week, just hearing the defensive players say hey, we got your back, we got your back, and they've had our back what sees like every week, holding teams to field goals, getting turnovers, especially in the last two games — and you just feel like s––t not helping them and having their back too. Just need to figure it out offensively and it starts with watching the film, learning from it, detail-oriented and holding each other accountable, holding yourself accountable. That's it."

The Colts will get back to work at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on Monday with a quickly dwindling timeframe to fix the issues that've led to their 3-5-1 record. Reich and Colts players pointed to the team's history of pulling out of in-season ruts over the last few years, and collectively there's a belief they can do the same in 2022.

"It's all about urgency," Nelson said. "We want to get this s––t corrected immediately. It's not, oh, it's only week nine or we're 3-4-1, it's like, no, we gotta get this s––t done now and have that urgency around the building."

And Reich, while accepting responsibility for Sunday's loss and the Colts' issues on offense, isn't throwing in the towel on the fight to get things right.

"My experience tells me — and I know this doesn't carry any weight out there — but you're never as far off as you think," Reich said. "I don't care what anybody says. I've been around it too long. So you start play by play, coach by coach, player by player trying to make the right decisions, trying to make the right adjustments, trying to find ways to get better.