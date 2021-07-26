Frank Reich Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Indianapolis Colts announced Monday head coach Frank Reich has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in quarantine outside of the Grand Park Sports Campus.

Said Reich in a statement: "I'm excited for training camp, however I'm disappointed I won't be there with the team as we start. I'm fortunate to be fully vaccinated and I'm asymptomatic. I'm feeling well and I'm looking forward to returning as soon as I'm medically cleared."

The Colts' first training camp practice of 2021 will take place Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. at Grand Park.