Frank Reich Tests Positive For COVID-19

The fourth-year Colts coach is fully vaccinated and asymptomatic. 

Jul 26, 2021 at 11:06 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

reich_covid-statement_article

The Indianapolis Colts announced Monday head coach Frank Reich has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in quarantine outside of the Grand Park Sports Campus. 

Said Reich in a statement: "I'm excited for training camp, however I'm disappointed I won't be there with the team as we start. I'm fortunate to be fully vaccinated and I'm asymptomatic. I'm feeling well and I'm looking forward to returning as soon as I'm medically cleared."

The Colts' first training camp practice of 2021 will take place Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. at Grand Park. 

Reich is entering his fourth season as the Colts' head coach and has a 28-20 record since arriving in Indianapolis in 2018. The Colts reached the postseason in 2018 and 2020 seasons under Reich's watch.

