Colts Head Coach Frank Reich Dedicates 60th Birthday Celebration To Fight Against Child Sex Abuse, Trafficking With Support Of kNot Today

Frank Reich, who turns 60 on Saturday, is joining his wife, Linda, in asking fans to consider a donation of $6 or $60 to kNot Today – the Reichs' foundation working against the sexual abuse, exploitation and trafficking of children in the United States – in honor of the Colts head coach's birthday.

Donations to kNot Today will be used to further educate and train children, teachers and healthcare workers on how to better identify and report sexual abuse, exploitation and trafficking of minors.

"The sexual abuse and exploitation of children in our country is a silent epidemic," Frank Reich said. 'Federal statistics present us a glimpse of the scale, but talk to any member of law enforcement, child advocacy center or clinical therapist and you'll see an issue that is far more pervasive than numbers tell."

To donate to kNot Today's efforts in honor of Reich's birthday, fans can click here or text FRANK to 55433.

"Linda and I have seen the impact of this heinous crime from coast to coast," Reich said. "Our vision for kNot Today is to build a strong community - a team - of people who will stand with us to protect children. We are very encouraged by the impact kNot Today has had here in Indianapolis, and we are excited to expand that support to include North Carolina, Pennsylvania and New York."

Each of those places represents an important stop in Reich's football career as a player and now coach. And through Reich's football journey, he hopes to make a lasting impact on a difficult, important issue facing children in our country.

"This issue is hard to stomach, but as adults it's our responsibility to be a voice for children," Reich said. "The NFL community of fans, players, coaches, referees, and front office executives, is one of the strongest in the world. We are calling on that team to make a difference. Maybe that's saving one child, putting one abuser behind bars, educating one more parent, changing one law."