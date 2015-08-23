Frank Gore Loves Reaction From Colts Fans; Pass Protection A Focus Going Forward

INDIANAPOLIS – Why was Frank Gore grinning from ear-to-ear after playing just four snaps on Saturday night?

Also, what is the Colts major offensive focus heading into Week Three of the preseason, with a trip to see one of the top defensive lines in football (St. Louis)?

Here's a notebook look at the Colts preseason home opener on Saturday:

Frank Gore Makes Colts Debut

He heard the crowd, and, frankly, he was shocked at the decibel level.

A pair of five-yard carries, in four offensive snaps, was the workload for Frank Gore on Saturday.

His Colts debut didn't come without the home faithful at Lucas Oil Stadium letting the 10-year veteran know what they think of his arrival.

"When I got the five yards, I was like, 'Wow, five yards? They go crazy like this,'" a smiling Gore said after his debut.

"It was great."

Colts fans are obviously hoping Gore continues to be one of the most consistent running backs of the past decade.

Being called upon for just two carries on Saturday night wasn't a surprise to Gore.

Coming into the 2015 season, Gore had 11 total carries in the three previous preseasons.

It was brief work for Gore on Saturday, but Andrew Luck got a game look at what he's seen all offseason long from his starting running back.

"He's a great runner obviously," Luck said of Gore after the game.