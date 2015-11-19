Frank Gore Has The Atlanta Falcons' Full Attention

"I have the most respect for his vision. He's been part of a gap scheme where he totally understands the run fits. In other words, he may start in an A-gap where a linebacker's ready to go fit. (Gore) cuts, and then cuts again. Often times it's like, 'Man, where did that two-yard run turn into an eight-yard run and the eight one go to a 20-yard one, where it looks like it's going to be stopped but the feet kept going.' He has the ability to make some runs go from where it looks like it may be small, to where it could go bigger. I know from personal experience and coaching against him we better have our tackling just right because he's a legit competitor for sure."