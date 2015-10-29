Frank Gore Debunking The "Age" Myth For NFL Running Backs

INDIANAPOLIS – He shakes his head at the mention of the word.
Age.
Frank Gore wants no part of that word.
He knows why it's being asked considering the typical results that come with a player of his age.
He also doesn't see why people are so enamored with applying that label to his play.
"I don't care about age," Gore says.
"When you love the game, you prepare right, you can do whatever you want."
The word is being mentioned because what Gore is doing at the age of 32 is rare.
Gore has started 67 consecutive games, the longest such streak in the NFL since Curtis Martin (1999-2005).
With nine straight seasons of averaging at least four yards per carry, Gore, Barry Sanders and Jim Brown are the only three backs in NFL history to achieve such longevity and productivity.
Through seven games in 2015 with the Colts, Gore is on pace to stretch that streak to 10 years.
Gore is also on pace for another 1,000-yard season and more than 220 carries, numbers a Colts back hasn't reached since Joseph Addai in 2007.
Age just doesn't seem to apply to Gore.
"His age never really comes to mind…," Dwayne Allen says.
"Watching him move around the way that he runs the ball, not only the speed, the precision in which he runs---it's beautiful. I know that isn't a word typically used to describe the play of a football player but it really is. It's beautiful to watch him do what he does and does well."
In averaging 4.6 yards per carry this season, Gore has given the Colts a backfield toy they haven't consistently had in recent years.
If the Colts offense can keep things on schedule going forward, the "beautiful" Gore should be on display. Chuck Pagano reiterated on Wednesday that the Colts must continue to feed Gore, regardless of what the score dictates.
Gore's production is obvious, but what he's doing at his age is also resonating inside the Colts locker room.
"As long as he's been in the league, it just motivates me," 29-year old Ahmad Bradshaw says.
"I've trained with Frank the past five, six years in Miami and he's always given me that confidence, given me that extra boost in training. It's a blessing to be here just to get that motivation every day from him, not only him being my big brother but to see the experience and how he approaches the game."
In the history of the NFL, only three running backs have ever eclipsed the 1,000-yard plateau at the *age *of 32 or older.
Gore is primed to be No. 4.
"He's incredible," Andrew Luck says.
"Sometimes you forget, I guess, he's not that old, relatively old I guess in this locker room, not really (though). He's got a young heart and a young soul. He plays hard. He plays like a young guy for sure."
