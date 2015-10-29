Frank Gore Debunking The "Age" Myth For NFL Running Backs

Intro: Through seven games of the 2015 season, Frank Gore is on pace to become the Colts first 1,000-yard running back since Joseph Addai in 2007.

Oct 29, 2015 at 01:11 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

GoreLuck.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – He shakes his head at the mention of the word.

Age.

Frank Gore wants no part of that word.

He knows why it's being asked considering the typical results that come with a player of his age.

He also doesn't see why people are so enamored with applying that label to his play.

"I don't care about age," Gore says.

"When you love the game, you prepare right, you can do whatever you want."

The word is being mentioned because what Gore is doing at the age of 32 is rare.

Gore has started 67 consecutive games, the longest such streak in the NFL since Curtis Martin (1999-2005).

With nine straight seasons of averaging at least four yards per carry, Gore, Barry Sanders and Jim Brown are the only three backs in NFL history to achieve such longevity and productivity.

Through seven games in 2015 with the Colts, Gore is on pace to stretch that streak to 10 years.

Gore is also on pace for another 1,000-yard season and more than 220 carries, numbers a Colts back hasn't reached since Joseph Addai in 2007.

Age just doesn't seem to apply to Gore.

"His age never really comes to mind…," Dwayne Allen says.

"Watching him move around the way that he runs the ball, not only the speed, the precision in which he runs---it's beautiful. I know that isn't a word typically used to describe the play of a football player but it really is. It's beautiful to watch him do what he does and does well."

In averaging 4.6 yards per carry this season, Gore has given the Colts a backfield toy they haven't consistently had in recent years.

If the Colts offense can keep things on schedule going forward, the "beautiful" Gore should be on display. Chuck Pagano reiterated on Wednesday that the Colts must continue to feed Gore, regardless of what the score dictates.

Gore's production is obvious, but what he's doing at his age is also resonating inside the Colts locker room.

"As long as he's been in the league, it just motivates me," 29-year old Ahmad Bradshaw says.

"I've trained with Frank the past five, six years in Miami and he's always given me that confidence, given me that extra boost in training. It's a blessing to be here just to get that motivation every day from him, not only him being my big brother but to see the experience and how he approaches the game."

In the history of the NFL, only three running backs have ever eclipsed the 1,000-yard plateau at the *age *of 32 or older.

Gore is primed to be No. 4.

"He's incredible," Andrew Luck says.

"Sometimes you forget, I guess, he's not that old, relatively old I guess in this locker room, not really (though). He's got a young heart and a young soul. He plays hard. He plays like a young guy for sure."

Player Photo Shoots 2015 - FRANK GORE

A behind the scenes look at Frank's 2015 photo shoot in the #ColtsPhotoGarage.

No Title
1 / 17
No Title
2 / 17
No Title
3 / 17
No Title
4 / 17
No Title
5 / 17
No Title
6 / 17
No Title
7 / 17
No Title
8 / 17
No Title
9 / 17
No Title
10 / 17
No Title
11 / 17
No Title
12 / 17
No Title
13 / 17
No Title
14 / 17
No Title
15 / 17
No Title
16 / 17
No Title
17 / 17
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Dolphins, Week 4

As the Colts head to Miami to face the Dolphins this weekend, which players could help your fantasy team out in Week 4?
news

Just Announced: 2021 Colts Gameday Events, Giveaways, Parties & More!

Don't miss out on an exciting lineup of gameday events. Here's everything Colts Nation can look forward to as the season continues.
news

Colts Mailbag: Carson Wentz, Sam Ehlinger, Jonathan Taylor And More Fan Questions

The Colts will look for their first win of 2021 on Sunday against Jacoby Brissett and the Miami Dolphins. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 4 Game Vs. Miami Dolphins

The Colts released their Week 3 unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. Check it out below:
news

By The Numbers: Titans 25, Colts 16 (2021 Week 3)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 3 game of the 2021 season against the Tennessee Titans. 
news

Colts Announce Seven Inactive Players For Week 3 Game vs. Tennessee Titans

Right tackle Braden Smith was announced Friday as out for today's game. 
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Titans, Week 3

As the Colts head to Tennessee to face the Titans in an AFC South clash, which players could help your fantasy team out in Week 3?
news

Colts Mailbag: Red Zone Field Goals, Derrick Henry, Julio Jones 

The Colts head to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans this week and fans had questions about last weekend's loss to the Rams and how this defense will try to contain Derrick Henry and Julio Jones. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 3 Game Vs. Tennessee Titans

The Colts released their Week 3 unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. Check it out below:
news

'That's Basically The Story:' Colts Hope To Clean Up Red Zone Struggles

The Indianapolis Colts converted just 1-of-4 red zone trips to touchdowns in Sunday's three-point loss to the Los Angeles Rams; Indy also scored zero points on two separate goal-to-go opportunities. The Colts hope to turn it around offensively and take advantage in those situations, starting next Sunday on the road against the Tennessee Titans.
news

By The Numbers: Rams 27, Colts 24 (2021 Week 2)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 2 game of the 2021 season against the Los Angeles Rams. 
news

Hall Of Fame Ring Ceremony A 'Full-Circle' Moment For Edgerrin James, Peyton Manning

In August, all-time Indianapolis Colts greats Edgerrin James and Peyton Manning received their gold jackets and were inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. On Sunday, at halftime of the Colts' Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, James and Manning received their Hall of Fame rings.
Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Join us at Lucas Oil Stadium for every exciting matchup this fall. Tickets are available now! Find your games below.

Find Tickets
Advertising