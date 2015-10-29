Frank Gore Debunking The "Age" Myth For NFL Running Backs

INDIANAPOLIS – He shakes his head at the mention of the word.

Age.

Frank Gore wants no part of that word.

He knows why it's being asked considering the typical results that come with a player of his age.

He also doesn't see why people are so enamored with applying that label to his play.

"I don't care about age," Gore says.

"When you love the game, you prepare right, you can do whatever you want."

The word is being mentioned because what Gore is doing at the age of 32 is rare.

Gore has started 67 consecutive games, the longest such streak in the NFL since Curtis Martin (1999-2005).

With nine straight seasons of averaging at least four yards per carry, Gore, Barry Sanders and Jim Brown are the only three backs in NFL history to achieve such longevity and productivity.

Through seven games in 2015 with the Colts, Gore is on pace to stretch that streak to 10 years.

Gore is also on pace for another 1,000-yard season and more than 220 carries, numbers a Colts back hasn't reached since Joseph Addai in 2007.

Age just doesn't seem to apply to Gore.

"His age never really comes to mind…," Dwayne Allen says.