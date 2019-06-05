Four Colts Among Pro Football Focus' Best-Ever Single-Game Performances

No. 92. (Grade of 95.7) LINEBACKER GARY BRACKETT

2007, Week 3 — Colts 30 @ Houston Texans 24

"The former undrafted free agent shone in coverage throughout the 2007 season, and his Week 3 game was the crown jewel of that great year. He was targeted three times on the day; he allowed one catch for six yards and he recorded an interception and a pass breakup. He capped off a career game by adding a hurry from a blitz and two additional defensive stops against the run."

Fresh off the Colts' Super Bowl XLI victory, the team was performing at a high level, winning its first two contests of the season leading up to this division matchup.

Gary Brackett, the Colts' leader in the middle of the defense at MIKE linebacker, played like a man possessed in Houston. He forced a third-quarter fumble on Texans running back Samkon Gado, which was recovered by the Texans. Regardless, the Texans punted two plays later with the Colts up, 24-10.

After forcing Houston's previous hiccup, Brackett then intercepted an errant Matt Schaub in the red zone on the first play of the Texans' next drive, returning it 26 yards back to the Colts' 29-yard line. Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri would then kick a 28-yard field goal at the end of the ensuing drive to make it 27-10.

Brackett's official statline for that game was nine tackles, one forced fumble, one interception and one pass breakup en route to a Colts victory.