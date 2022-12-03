Colts Elevate LB Forrest Rhyne To Active Roster From Practice Squad For Week 13 Game vs. Dallas Cowboys

Rhyne, 6-1, 233 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season. He saw action in Week 12 vs. Pittsburgh. Rhyne participated in Indianapolis' 2022 offseason program and training camp after originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022. Collegiately, he played in 45 career games at Villanova (2017-21) and totaled 310 tackles (131 solo), 22.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. His last name is pronounced rine.