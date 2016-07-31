For Andrew Luck, It's Getting 'Back To Basics'

Now that they're in training camp, Luck said he can tell a difference.

"It has been back to basics," Luck said. "Footwork ground-up certainly. Some habits like anything are hard to kick in a sense and some come a little faster than others, but again that's why you practice, that's why you do individual, that's why you do drill work during special teams, that's why you focus on feet before anything else."

Schottenheimer was hired Jan. 18 after spending the previous season as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at the University of Georgia. Prior to that, he was an offensive coordinator with the New York Jets (2006-2011) and St. Louis Rams (2012-14), and he had previous stops as quarterbacks coach with the Washington Redskins (2001) and San Diego Chargers (2002-05).

Over the years, Schottenheimer has learned how eliminating the negative plays is so critical at the quarterback position. Keying in on the fundamentals, in turn, helps achieve that goal.

"(Taking) care of the football, I think, is obviously really important," Schottenheimer told reporters in May. "This spring has been a lot about fundamentals, just kind of going back and re-teaching some basic fundamentals that they all know. It's just good and fun to go through and drill those things."

Last season, Luck — who only played in seven total games due to injuries — struggled more than he had in previous years with turning the ball over, throwing 12 interceptions; 4.1 percent of his passes thrown in 2015 were intercepted, about 40 percent more than his previous career high of 2.9 percent in his rookie season.

After watching Luck's performances from last season, Schottenheimer said he felt Luck "learned a lot last year" by being forced to watch the game from the sidelines.