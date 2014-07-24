Football Was Briefly Taken Away From Reggie Wayne, Now No. 87 Wants It Back

Ever since Wayne began giving updates on his ACL injury rehab, he has stated that he was well ahead of schedule.

He reassured that notion on Wednesday morning, after exiting a two-seater IndyCar for his entrance to training camp.

"I've been cleared, yes I have. I am ready to go," Wayne said.

"So we'll just see from that point on. Hopefully everything stays the course and I'll be out there (Thursday)."

Wayne is a realist.

He knows that an initial training camp practice on July 24 pales in comparison to a Sunday night matchup in Denver on September 7.

Sure, he's packed the boxing gloves to "duke it out" with Chuck Pagano trying to keep Wayne from rushing back too quickly, but the veteran wide receiver knows the head coach has the best interest of the Colts oldest skill player in mind.

"I have to be smart, listen to my body, not try to prove any points," Wayne says.

"The main objective is to be out there for the first game. The one thing I do understand is (the Denver game is) a little bit something more serious I need to look at and just take it day by day."

As Wayne enters training camp at the age of 35, he reiterates how difficult it was to stand, at times hopelessly, on the sidelines for the better half of the 2013 season.

It was a place Wayne wasn't used to spending his game days.

A racecar entrance to Anderson is an indication from Wayne that he is ready to steal a phrase from Ricky Bobby and "go fast" again.

"I'm eager to get out there and pick up where I left off," Wayne says. "We already know what's at stake here. It's time to punch in and go to work.