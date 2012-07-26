FLEENER SIGNS

Indianapolis has signed tight end Coby Fleener, its second-round pick in last April’s draft. The Stanford product will join other teammates as training camp starts on July 29.

Jul 25, 2012 at 11:23 PM
fleener-coby-02.jpg


INDIANAPOLIS – Tight end Coby Fleener spent the previous three seasons as a popular target for Andrew Luck at Stanford.

Fleener joined Indianapolis last April in the second round of the NFL Draft, 33 selections after the Colts tabbed Luck as the top overall pick.  Now he has joined Luck under contract with the Colts, and he is ready to take the next official step of his football career.

"I am happy to have this out of the way," said Fleener.  "It's time to play some Colts football, and that's what I'm here to do."

Fleener, 6-6, 252, had 96 receptions for 1,543 yards in his four years with the Cardinal.  His 18 career touchdowns ranked first all-time among Stanford tight ends.  Seventeen of his 18 career touchdown receptions came in his final two seasons.

Fleener helped Stanford win 31 of its last 38 games.  After the school had posted seven consecutive losing seasons, it played in two straight BCS bowl games (2010 and 2011), a first for the program in years. 

In 2011, Fleener had 34 receptions for 667 yards and 10 touchdowns.  He earned All-America honors from The Sporting News, the first Stanford tight end since 1959 to earn such notice.  Fleener started 16 of 51 career outings, never playing in fewer than 12 games in a season, and he opened 12 of 26 games over the last two seasons.

The selection of Fleener, the drafting of Luck and the addition of Clemson tight end Dwayne Allen with a third-round choice are moves that will play a part in remaking the Indianapolis offense in 2012.  Fleener's selection was the first time since 2003 the club had invested a pick as high on a tight end.  That previous choice was for Dallas Clark in the 24th draft slot, and Clark went on to set franchise records as a tight end with 427 receptions and 46 touchdowns in his nine-year career with Indianapolis.

Fleener will toil under Offensive Coordinator Bruce Arians, who was known in his previous stop in Pittsburgh to employ a multiple tight end offense.  That look would be familiar to Colts fans as well, dating back to the production of Clark and former tight ends Ken Dilger and Marcus Pollard.

"There's a variety of tight ends, Dallas included, that I've watched and liked to pick up different pointers as far as their pros and cons of how they play the game that I can use in mine," said Fleener upon his selection.  "It's an exciting time to be a tight end. … I want to be a four-down tight end.  I pride myself on versatility, speed and having solid hands."

"Obviously his speed and his jumping ability (are good), but watching him improve as a blocker in college was special, especially his dedication in the weight room and the film room," Luck said of Fleener in April.

Fleener was present in Indianapolis through much of the spring and has gained a level of comfort and knowledge with the system and his teammates.  Having Luck is a benefit, and Fleener bettered himself with the competition in Organized Team Activities and in the mandatory full-squad mini-camp that concluded in mid-June.

"I'm very comfortable with Andrew, both on and off the field.  I think it's more than just us having chemistry.  I think it's him being a darn good quarterback," said Fleener.  "I can't say enough to be on this team and be thankful to have him as a quarterback.

* *

"(The mini-camp was) a whirlwind.  Not only are we trying to learn a whole new language as far as the playbook but to go against some of the guys that are All-Pro and just veteran studs, is an amazing thing. … I think once the pads come on it will be even more of a step up.  I'm excited for that day."

Alfredo Roberts, the club's tight ends coach, is pleased with the additions of Fleener and Allen, and he has instructed them of the work ahead.

"Adding Dwayne (Allen) and Coby (Fleener) has really changed the environment in the (meeting) room," said Roberts.  "They understand that to be very good players in this league, the body of work has to be put in now to get ready to play on Sunday.  It's been a joy to me because they've accepted everything we've talked about.  They look forward to getting better each day."  

The Colts report to training camp on Saturday, July 28, and practices begin on Sunday.  Indianapolis will be training at Anderson University for a third consecutive year.  The team will conduct 26 practices at Anderson, and the first preseason game is August 12 versus St. Louis in Lucas Oil Stadium.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts QB Anthony Richardson undergoes successful shoulder surgery

Richardson is in "good spirits," head coach Shane Steichen said Wednesday. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 8 game vs. New Orleans Saints

The Colts released their Week 8 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the New Orleans Saints at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Turnovers, penalties overshadow progress from Colts offense in Week 7 loss to Browns

The Colts racked up 456 yards of offense against a Browns defense that entered Week 7 allowing 200 yards per game, but four turnovers and eight penalties proved to be deciding factors in Sunday's 39-38 loss at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

Why Shane Steichen remains confident in Anthony Richardson's future after season-ending shoulder surgery

Even in limited action, Steichen saw plenty of encouraging things from the 2023 No. 4 overall pick. 
news

Colts QB Anthony Richardson to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

Richardson started four games as a rookie and completed 50 of 84 passes for 577 yards. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 7 game vs. Cleveland Browns

The Colts released their Week 7 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Colts DT Grover Stewart suspended 6 games by NFL

The NFL announced the suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing substance policy on Tuesday. 
news

JuJu Brents, Josh Downs notch career firsts in Colts' Week 6 loss to Jaguars

Downs snagged his first career touchdown, and a few plays later, Brents recorded his first career interception in the Colts' 37-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at EverBank Stadium. 
news

Colts disappointed by slow start, turnovers but remain confident in Gardner Minshew after Week 6 loss to Jaguars

The Colts lost, 37-20, to the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at EverBank Stadium, the team's ninth consecutive away defeat to their AFC South rivals. 
news

Gardner Minshew downplays 'revenge game' narrative ahead of Colts' Week 6 meeting with Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday will be Minshew's first game against his former team since the Jaguars traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles before the 2021 season. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 6 game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Colts released their Week 6 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Everbank Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Colts evaluating Anthony Richardson for AC joint injury; Gardner Minshew expected to start Week 6 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Head coach Shane Steichen said the Colts are still evaluating if Richardson's shoulder injury will lead him to be placed on injured reserve. 
2024 Season Tickets - Place Your Deposit Today!

2024 Season Tickets - Place Your Deposit Today!

Join the priority list for 2024 Season Tickets by placing a deposit today! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Place your deposit
Advertising