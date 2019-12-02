Five Things Learned: Colts-Titans (2019, Week 13)

What were the main takeaways from Sunday’s Indianapolis Colts 2019 Week 13 loss to the Tennessee Titans? Here are Five Things Learned.

Dec 02, 2019 at 07:43 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

1201_ind-ten-d-line
Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts fell to 6-6 on the season Sunday with their 31-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans in their 2019 Week 13 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts had jumped out to a 17-7 lead with 10:23 left in the third quarter, but the Titans (7-5) took over from there, using big plays in all three phases to go on a 24-0 run to take over second place in the AFC South Division heading into the final four games of the season.

"Tough loss," Colts head coach Frank Reich said. "We had a good week of practice; I thought we were ready. It was a close game, and then just had some critical mistakes along the way in all three phases. And those mistakes aren't attributed to any one person — we all share in those. I know this locker room is together, win or lose, as a team. And today I give the Titans credit — they outplayed us."

Here are the FIVE THINGS LEARNED from Sunday's loss to the Titans:

» THREE PHASES: The Colts saw the Titans use big plays in all three phases to fight their way back from a 17-7 deficit early in the third quarter. It started with a well-rounded Tennessee offense, which saw Derrick Henry, who had 149 rushing yards on the afternoon, find the end zone with a 13-yard run to cut Indy's lead to 17-14. Then came special teams, which saw kicker Ryan Succop nail a 31-yard field goal to tie the game at 17 late in the third quarter before the Titans registered their second blocked field goal of the afternoon with a little more than five minutes left in the fourth quarter; this time, Tye Smith scooped it up and returned it 63 yards for a touchdown to give Tennessee a 24-17 lead. Then, defensively, the Titans would pick off an errant Jacoby Brissett pass on the ensuing drive — his second interception of the day — and three plays later, quarterback Ryan Tannehill would find wide receiver Kalif Raymond over the top in the end zone for a 40-yard touchdown, giving Tennessee its final 31-17 lead with 3:02 left in the fourth quarter. "Any play can change the game," Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal said. "We had a couple missed field goals, couple blocked field goals and they returned one for a touchdown. Shout out to them. They played a fourth-quarter game. They're a good football team over there — good defense and they were the better team tonight."

» NEED HELP: The Colts' loss on Sunday to the Titans doesn't completely dash Indy's playoff hopes, but now they'll need all kinds of help to get back into the playoff picture in the AFC, either within the AFC South Division or as a wild card. The Houston Texans, at 8-4 after a big win over the New England Patriots last night on Sunday Night Football, are in control in the division, while the Titans, with their win over the Colts, are still on the outside looking in as the current No. 7 seed. But all the Colts can control from this point is how they respond over their final four games; Reich said owner Jim Irsay challenged his team after the game to figure out a way to go 4-0 from this point to finish 10-6. If that happens, according to PlayoffStatus.com, the Colts have a 76 percent chance of making the postseason. But if they go even 3-1 the rest of the way and finish 9-7, Indy's playoff chances decrease to just 18 percent. "Either way, whether (a 10-6 record) gets us in or not, our approach doesn't change," Reich said. "And so what we talk about is we play for each other, we believe in each other, and that's what we're continuing to do."

» 'CHUNK PLAYS': The primary ingredient missing from the Colts' Week 12 loss to the Texans was a lack of success down the field in the passing game; Indy defines a "chunk" passing play as a throw that nets at least 16 yards, and Indy that night was shut out in that category. Brissett & Co. were able to reverse that trend on Sunday against the Titans, however, as Indy had nine chunk passing plays of 16 or more yards, its second-best performance of the season in this category. Brissett finished Sunday's game completing 25-of-40 passes for 319 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions for a 74.9 overall passer rating. With top receivers T.Y. Hilton (calf) and Parris Campbell (hand) already out heading into the game, and with another wide receiver, Chester Rogers, knocked out of the game early in the first quarter with a knee injury, others certainly stepped up Sunday, including Pascal (seven receptions, 109 yards), tight end Jack Doyle (six receptions, 73 yards, touchdown) and wide receiver Marcus Johnson (four receptions, 55 yards). "Just trusting it — great schemes, guys getting open and guys getting plays," Brissett said of the gameplan against the Titans. "So, that's what it was."

» DOMINANT HALF: The Colts' defensive performance over the first two quarters, heading into the third quarter, was a big reason why Indy was able to jump out to a 10-point lead, 17-7, in the first place on Sunday. In the first two quarters alone, the Colts' defense allowed just 118 net yards, just 55 of which came through the air; it forced, and recovered two Tennessee fumbles; and sacked Tannehill five times. In all, the Colts would tally a season-high six sacks, as Darius Leonard (2.0 sacks), Bobby Okereke (one sack), Jabaal Sheard (one sack), Anthony Walker (0.5 sacks), Denico Autry (0.5 sacks), George Odum (0.5 sacks) and Kenny Moore II (0.5 sacks) would all be responsible for bringing Tannehill down to the turf. Okereke added his first strip sack, which was recovered by Justin Houston, while Walker forced a fumble on Henry on the Titans' very first play from scrimmage, which was recovered by Malik Hooker.

NOTES OF INTEREST:

— Titans running back Derrick Henry rushed for 149 yards and ended a streak of 29 consecutive games where the Colts defense did not allow a 100-yard rusher. The streak dated back to 2017 and was the second longest active streak in the NFL (New Orleans, 33).

— See more stats and notes from Sunday's game by clicking here.

Game Photos: Colts vs. Titans

See all the action on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium as the Indianapolis Colts host the Tennessee Titans in week 13 of the 2019 regular season.

D5B_4180
1 / 70
D4C_2244
2 / 70
D5B_4192
3 / 70
D5B_4152
4 / 70
D5B_4213
5 / 70
D5B_4143
6 / 70
D5B_4105
7 / 70
D5A_8553
8 / 70
D5B_4058
9 / 70
D5B_4079
10 / 70
D5B_4093
11 / 70
D5B_4084
12 / 70
D5A_8588
13 / 70
D5B_4361
14 / 70
D5B_4509
15 / 70
D5B_4424
16 / 70
D4C_2335
17 / 70
D5B_4242
18 / 70
D5B_4373
19 / 70
D5B_4358
20 / 70
D5A_8600
21 / 70
D5B_4746
22 / 70
D5B_4793
23 / 70
D5B_4626
24 / 70
D5B_4657
25 / 70
D5B_4658
26 / 70
D5B_4692
27 / 70
D5A_8603
28 / 70
D5B_4625
29 / 70
D5B_4565
30 / 70
D5B_4887
31 / 70
D5B_5194
32 / 70
D5B_5168
33 / 70
D5B_4970
34 / 70
D5B_4998
35 / 70
D5B_5126
36 / 70
D5B_5161
37 / 70
D5B_5047
38 / 70
D5B_5226
39 / 70
D5B_5422
40 / 70
D5B_5468
41 / 70
D5B_5280
42 / 70
D5A_8894
43 / 70
D5B_5421
44 / 70
D5B_5480
45 / 70
D5B_5507
46 / 70
D5B_5407
47 / 70
D5B_5266
48 / 70
D5A_8878
49 / 70
D5B_5857
50 / 70
D5B_5855
51 / 70
D5B_5762
52 / 70
D5B_5622
53 / 70
D5B_5578
54 / 70
D5B_5609
55 / 70
D5B_4801
56 / 70
D5B_5540
57 / 70
D5B_6024
58 / 70
D5B_6015
59 / 70
D5B_6368
60 / 70
D5B_6344
61 / 70
D5B_6334
62 / 70
D5B_6308
63 / 70
D5B_6225
64 / 70
D5B_6228
65 / 70
D5B_6236
66 / 70
D5B_6152
67 / 70
D5B_6602
68 / 70
D5B_6620
69 / 70
D5B_6593
70 / 70
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Colts Free Agents: 17 Players Set To Hit Free Agency In 2023

The Colts have 16 players who can become unrestricted free agents, and one who can become a restricted free agent, when the 2023 league year begins in mid-March.

news

2022 Rookie Review: Inside (And Outside) The Numbers Of Alec Pierce's First Year With Colts

Alec Pierce proved to be a solid vertical, outside-the-numbers ball-winner in Year 1. Here's a look back at the second-round wide receiver's rookie season with the Colts.

news

Colts Interview Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Coordinator Shane Steichen For Head Coach Position

Steichen guided the Eagles to the NFL's second-highest points per game average in 2022.

news

Colts Interview Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn For Head Coach Position

Glenn has spent the last two seasons with the Lions after serving as the New Orleans Saints' secondary coach from 2016-2020.

news

Colts Interview Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson For Head Coach Position

The Lions had the NFL's fifth-highest scoring average in 2022 under Johnson.

news

Colts Interview Los Angeles Rams Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris For Head Coach Position

Morris was the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009-2011, and has been the Rams' defensive coordinator since 2021.

news

Colts Mailbag: Coaching Search, Quarterback Outlook, Offensive Line

The Colts Mailbag returns with questions on how the team is conducting its coaching search, what the plan at quarterback may be in 2023 and if the offensive line can improve going forward.

news

Colts Interview Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy For Head Coach Position

Bieniemy has been the Chiefs' offensive coordinator since 2018.

news

Colts Interview Denver Broncos Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero For Head Coach Position

Evero served as the Broncos' defensive coordinator in 2022 after spending five seasons on the Los Angeles Rams' coaching staff.

news

Colts Interview Special Teams Coordinator Bubba Ventrone For Head Coach Position

Ventrone has been the Colts' special teams coordinator since 2018.

news

How Chris Ballard, Colts Are Evaluating Offensive Line's Play In 2022

While the Colts' offensive line played better in the second half of the season, ultimately, Ballard said that group did not play up to the high standard it set for itself.

news

Colts Claim C Dakoda Shepley Off Waivers From Dallas Cowboys

The Colts made the roster move on Tuesday.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising