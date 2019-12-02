Five Things Learned: Colts-Titans (2019, Week 13)

» THREE PHASES: The Colts saw the Titans use big plays in all three phases to fight their way back from a 17-7 deficit early in the third quarter. It started with a well-rounded Tennessee offense, which saw Derrick Henry, who had 149 rushing yards on the afternoon, find the end zone with a 13-yard run to cut Indy's lead to 17-14. Then came special teams, which saw kicker Ryan Succop nail a 31-yard field goal to tie the game at 17 late in the third quarter before the Titans registered their second blocked field goal of the afternoon with a little more than five minutes left in the fourth quarter; this time, Tye Smith scooped it up and returned it 63 yards for a touchdown to give Tennessee a 24-17 lead. Then, defensively, the Titans would pick off an errant Jacoby Brissett pass on the ensuing drive — his second interception of the day — and three plays later, quarterback Ryan Tannehill would find wide receiver Kalif Raymond over the top in the end zone for a 40-yard touchdown, giving Tennessee its final 31-17 lead with 3:02 left in the fourth quarter. "Any play can change the game," Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal said. "We had a couple missed field goals, couple blocked field goals and they returned one for a touchdown. Shout out to them. They played a fourth-quarter game. They're a good football team over there — good defense and they were the better team tonight."

» NEED HELP: The Colts' loss on Sunday to the Titans doesn't completely dash Indy's playoff hopes, but now they'll need all kinds of help to get back into the playoff picture in the AFC, either within the AFC South Division or as a wild card. The Houston Texans, at 8-4 after a big win over the New England Patriots last night on Sunday Night Football, are in control in the division, while the Titans, with their win over the Colts, are still on the outside looking in as the current No. 7 seed. But all the Colts can control from this point is how they respond over their final four games; Reich said owner Jim Irsay challenged his team after the game to figure out a way to go 4-0 from this point to finish 10-6. If that happens, according to PlayoffStatus.com, the Colts have a 76 percent chance of making the postseason. But if they go even 3-1 the rest of the way and finish 9-7, Indy's playoff chances decrease to just 18 percent. "Either way, whether (a 10-6 record) gets us in or not, our approach doesn't change," Reich said. "And so what we talk about is we play for each other, we believe in each other, and that's what we're continuing to do."