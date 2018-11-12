Five Things Learned: Colts-Jaguars (Week 10)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts improved to 4-5 on the season Sunday with their 29-26 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium.

For a second straight game, the Colts jumped out to a hot start; by halftime, they had built a 29-16 lead, putting them in prime position to close the door in the second half against the defending AFC South Division champions. But the Jaguars (3-6) put the clamps down on defense in the second half, and started chipping away at the lead, getting a touchdown and a field goal to not only pull within three points, but to be in position with less than two minutes to go to possibly send the game into overtime or even get in the end zone and fly home with a come-from-behind-win.

Any chances of a disastrous finish were squashed, however, when cornerback Kenny Moore II reached in and pulled the ball out of the grasp of Rashad Green Sr. at the Indy 25-yard line, which was recovered by safety Malik Hooker and sealed a divisional victory — the Colts' third straight win overall.

"We were doing everything right offensively in the first half. You know, it was a bunch of yards and a bunch of points, and then in the second half offensively we just couldn't get into rhythm," Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters after the game. "A couple miscues here and there, just a lack of execution. We've got to be better and we've got to learn from it. The defense came up big. The defense came up big. They slowed them down in the second half and obviously got the huge turnover at the end, so I can't say enough about the defensive effort to hold us in as an offense there at the end for a good team win."

Here are the FIVE THINGS LEARNED from Sunday's victory over the Raiders:

• IDEAL START: The Jaguars proved last year just how dangerous they can be if given a lead, as they were able to pin their ears back defensively against the Colts and sacked quarterback Jacoby Brissett 10 times in a 27-0 demoralizing victory in Indy last season. That wouldn't be the case — at all — on Sunday, however, as the Indy offense was humming from the start, scoring touchdowns on four first-half possessions and jumping out to a 29-16 halftime lead. Andrew Luck was on fire in the first half, completing 16-of-20 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns, as the Indy tight ends, especially, were causing fits for a talented Jacksonville secondary (more on that later). The defense could've been a little tighter for the Colts, as the Jaguars were able to score two touchdowns in the first two quarters and then knock in a key field goal just before the end of the half, but it's hard to really harshly criticize any aspect when you're up 13 points going into the break.

• SECOND HALF STUMBLE: The flip side of Sunday's game for the Colts was the second half, as Indy seemingly couldn't get anything going on offense — it had just two first downs over the final two quarters — and Jacksonville was able to slowly chip away at the lead, getting a touchdown and a field goal to pull as close as three points late before Moore II was able to make the game-changing play to seal the win. The silver lining for the Colts, however, is that back in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals, they led, again, by 13 points in the second half, before seeing Cincinnati go on a 24-0 run to escape Lucas Oil Stadium with a 34-23 win. That wouldn't be the case this time around, as perhaps Indy's mission to have an "obsession to finish" is starting to take shape. "We've got to execute," Reich said. "We've got to play four quarters. We've got to be more consistent. But thankfully we were good enough early on to score, to score enough points."