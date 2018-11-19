First Impressions: Colts Defeat The Titans

UNSUNG HERO

A factor week in and week out that doesn't get a whole lot of attention for the Colts' defense is Jabaal Sheard. Oftentimes he's one of those guys who does everything right, but it might not necessarily show up on the stat sheet.

But Sheard has perhaps his best performance of the season on Sunday against the Titans, as he led a Colts defensive front that knew it had to apply tons of pressure in order to keep a hot Tennessee offense at bay.

Sheard finished his day with four tackles and 1.5 sacks, and perhaps most importantly he helped set the tone for what the Titans could expect all day.

Tennessee received the opening kickoff and was utilizing a quick-paced offense to methodically move the ball down the field, but eventually faced a 3rd and 8 from the Indy 34. Quarterback Marcus Mariota, lined up in the shotgun, would face a heavy blitz on the snap, and Sheard and cornerback Kenny Moore II — who also had a tremendous day — brought him to the turf at the 42. Time to punt.

Sheard's full sack came in that decisive third quarter, right after Hilton's second touchdown put the Colts up 31-3. On 1st and 10 from the Tennessee 39, Sheard took down backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert for a loss of eight yards, and the Titans couldn't get close to the sticks on their next two tries and were forced to punt — again. Andrew Luck eventually turned that into a seven-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Dontrelle Inman. At 38-3, the rout was on.

Sheard's numbers this season? Solid: 32 tackles (nine for a loss) with 5.5 sacks, 10 quarterback hits and four passes defensed. He'll continue being a much-needed piece for this Colts defense as the team tries to continue making a push here over the final stretch.

WHAT WENT RIGHT:

• The Colts' pass protection continues to be flawless. Not only was Andrew Luck not sacked on Sunday for a fifth straight game — the Titans didn't even register a single hit. The closest they came was a play in which edge rusher Brian Orakpo was able to dive to get two hands on Luck, but just briefly because Luck was able to slide up in the pocket and make a play down the field. The Colts' streak of five games without allowing a sack — it's been 217 straight pass attempts — ties the New York Giants (2010) and Tennessee Titans (2008) for the third-longest streak in the NFL since 1982.

• On the flip side of that, Indy on Sunday was able to return to the harassing ways it displayed in the first four games of the year, when the Colts' defense logged 17 sacks and was among the league's best. Against the Titans, the Colts registered five total sacks and seven quarterback hits, as defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus was dialing up pressure at the right time all afternoon. Sheard led the way with 1.5 sacks, while Denico Autry, Darius Leonard and Kemoko Turay also got in on the fun with one sack apiece, and Moore II combined with Sheard for half a sack. That's a lot of production from all over the place — front, linebackers and secondary — which has got to be satisfying for Indy.

• The pass defense was solid for the Colts, but so was their run defense. The talented duo of Dion Lewis and Derrick Henry — both of whom bring significantly different approaches, and, simply, builds, to the table — never was allowed to get going on Sunday, and Tennessee in all finished with 25 rushing attempts for 87 yards — an average of 3.5 yards per carry. Those numbers would've been even better if not for a couple decent runs by the Titans during garbage time late in the game. How about this? The Colts rank tied for sixth in the NFL in yards-per-carry average allowed at 3.9. That's getting the job done.

• The Titans entered Sunday's game as the league's best at limiting teams in the red zone, as opponents had scored a touchdown in just about 35 percent of their trips inside the 20. Against the Colts? Indy scored touchdowns on four of their five trips to the red zone for an 80-percent clip. Also very notable is the fact that the Colts scored 38 points against the league's top scoring defense; the Titans came into the game allowing just 16.8 points per contest. The Indy offense is rolling, folks.

WHAT WENT WRONG:

• In a day in which not much went wrong for the Colts, we can get a little nitpicky. For a second straight week, a totally unnecessary penalty wiped out what should've been a huge special teams play. Last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, linebacker Anthony Walker picked up a blocked field goal attempt and made a spectacular return, getting all the way to the end zone — but seeing that negated due to a chop block call at the end of the run, taking two points off the board. On Sunday, Chester Rogers took a punt 74 yards to the house in the first quarter … but cornerback Arthur Maulet was called for holding a significant distance from the play itself, and the touchdown was taken off the board. So, on one hand, kudos to the Colts special teams units for making splash plays, but if they don't actually end up counting, then it's hard to give full credit.

INJURY REPORT

— Two key interior pieces — one offensive, one defensive — exited Sunday's game for the Colts and did not return: center Ryan Kelly and defensive tackle Margus Hunt each suffered knee injuries. While their immediate status is not known, Kelly did tell reporters after the game that he'll have an MRI on Monday. Head coach Frank Reich has his weekly conference call on Monday afternoon.

WHAT'S NEXT