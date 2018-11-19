First Impressions: Colts Defeat The Titans

Colts.com’s Andrew Walker takes a closer look at the Indianapolis Colts’ 38-10 victory over the Tennessee Titans in their 2018 regular season Week 11 matchup Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Nov 18, 2018 at 08:00 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

111818_ind-ten-mack-celebrate

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today defeated the the Tennessee Titans, 38-10, at Lucas Oil Stadium.

What's top of mind for the Colts as they improve to 5-5 on the season?

FIRST IMPRESSIONS

Four straight.

After a 1-5 start to the season, the Colts have officially dug themselves out of a big hole.

What the team needs to do from here is another conversation for another day. For the rest of today, the Colts can celebrate the fact that they are playing as well as they have in at least four years — the last time they won four in a row, they were en route to an appearance in the AFC Championship game in 2014.

Indianapolis on Sunday had its most complete win of the season, as the Colts were able to cool down a hot Titans team and dominate both sides of the ball in their 38-10 home victory. Andrew Luck was decisive and efficient; T.Y. Hilton was beating the secondary up and down the field; and the Indy defensive front was swarming all day long, bringing down the quarterback and forcing turnovers.

The Colts will try to make it five in a row next Sunday when they wrap up their three-game homestand by playing host to the Miami Dolphins — one of four other teams currently sporting a 5-5 record and tied with Indy for the sixth and final spot in the AFC playoff picture.

But the Dolphins game can wait. Enjoy this one for now.

REVEALING MOMENT

It's not like the Colts haven't been jumping out to huge leads like they did today against the Titans. It's just the way the team closed things out today that was encouraging.

Last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Indy had built a 16-point lead, 29-13, late into the second quarter, but the Jags were able to bear down from there, scoring 13 unanswered points the rest of the way and threatening to either tie the game or send it to overtime late in the fourth quarter. The Colts would get a timely forced fumble and recovery from their defense to ensure that didn't happen.

On Sunday against the Titans, the Colts went into halftime with a decisive 21-point lead, and then were forced to punt on their first drive of the second half. Would this be a repeat of that Jacksonville game? Was Indy giving an opportunity to Tennessee to start to get back into this thing?

Darius Leonard had other plans.

The Titans had reached midfield on the ensuing drive when Leonard stepped in front of a Blaine Gabbert pass for his first-career interception, taking it to the Tennessee 36-yard line; a facemask penalty on the return would put the ball all the way at the 21.

Just three plays later, quarterback Andrew Luck would find wide receiver T.Y. Hilton down the right sideline, and he was able to tiptoe his way into the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown, putting the Colts up big at 31-3.

Tennessee wasn't about to start to even sniff a comeback in this one — its lone touchdown game during garbage time late in the ballgame — and Indy shut the door with a 28-point victory.

PLAY OF THE GAME

In a game that featured a couple notable plays that didn't end up panning out — like Chester Rogers' long punt return for a touchdown that was called back, and Andrew Luck diving all-out through the air to try to nab a touchdown throw from tight end Eric Ebron — we'll stick with a play that actually did work in Indy's favor.

And it's that man Hilton again.

This time it was The Ghost's first of two touchdowns on the day, as he torched former first-round pick Adoreé Jackson up the middle of the field for a 68-yard touchdown reception, his longest of the season, putting Indy up 17-0 midway through the second quarter.

What a well-executed play and a perfectly placed ball from Andrew Luck to Hilton, who caught the ball around the 25-yard line and was able to keep his balance from there to find the end zone.

Hilton finished his day catching all nine passes thrown his way for 155 yards and those two touchdowns, and he is now tied with Marvin Harrison (11) for the most 150-yard or more receiving games in Colts history. Since Hilton entered the league in 2012, he is tied with Antonio Brown for the second-most 150-yard or more receiving games in the NFL.

UNSUNG HERO

A factor week in and week out that doesn't get a whole lot of attention for the Colts' defense is Jabaal Sheard. Oftentimes he's one of those guys who does everything right, but it might not necessarily show up on the stat sheet.

But Sheard has perhaps his best performance of the season on Sunday against the Titans, as he led a Colts defensive front that knew it had to apply tons of pressure in order to keep a hot Tennessee offense at bay.

Sheard finished his day with four tackles and 1.5 sacks, and perhaps most importantly he helped set the tone for what the Titans could expect all day.

Tennessee received the opening kickoff and was utilizing a quick-paced offense to methodically move the ball down the field, but eventually faced a 3rd and 8 from the Indy 34. Quarterback Marcus Mariota, lined up in the shotgun, would face a heavy blitz on the snap, and Sheard and cornerback Kenny Moore II — who also had a tremendous day — brought him to the turf at the 42. Time to punt.

Sheard's full sack came in that decisive third quarter, right after Hilton's second touchdown put the Colts up 31-3. On 1st and 10 from the Tennessee 39, Sheard took down backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert for a loss of eight yards, and the Titans couldn't get close to the sticks on their next two tries and were forced to punt — again. Andrew Luck eventually turned that into a seven-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Dontrelle Inman. At 38-3, the rout was on.

Sheard's numbers this season? Solid: 32 tackles (nine for a loss) with 5.5 sacks, 10 quarterback hits and four passes defensed. He'll continue being a much-needed piece for this Colts defense as the team tries to continue making a push here over the final stretch.

WHAT WENT RIGHT:

The Colts' pass protection continues to be flawless. Not only was Andrew Luck not sacked on Sunday for a fifth straight game — the Titans didn't even register a single hit. The closest they came was a play in which edge rusher Brian Orakpo was able to dive to get two hands on Luck, but just briefly because Luck was able to slide up in the pocket and make a play down the field. The Colts' streak of five games without allowing a sack — it's been 217 straight pass attempts — ties the New York Giants (2010) and Tennessee Titans (2008) for the third-longest streak in the NFL since 1982.

• On the flip side of that, Indy on Sunday was able to return to the harassing ways it displayed in the first four games of the year, when the Colts' defense logged 17 sacks and was among the league's best. Against the Titans, the Colts registered five total sacks and seven quarterback hits, as defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus was dialing up pressure at the right time all afternoon. Sheard led the way with 1.5 sacks, while Denico Autry, Darius Leonard and Kemoko Turay also got in on the fun with one sack apiece, and Moore II combined with Sheard for half a sack. That's a lot of production from all over the place — front, linebackers and secondary — which has got to be satisfying for Indy.

• The pass defense was solid for the Colts, but so was their run defense. The talented duo of Dion Lewis and Derrick Henry — both of whom bring significantly different approaches, and, simply, builds, to the table — never was allowed to get going on Sunday, and Tennessee in all finished with 25 rushing attempts for 87 yards — an average of 3.5 yards per carry. Those numbers would've been even better if not for a couple decent runs by the Titans during garbage time late in the game. How about this? The Colts rank tied for sixth in the NFL in yards-per-carry average allowed at 3.9. That's getting the job done.

• The Titans entered Sunday's game as the league's best at limiting teams in the red zone, as opponents had scored a touchdown in just about 35 percent of their trips inside the 20. Against the Colts? Indy scored touchdowns on four of their five trips to the red zone for an 80-percent clip. Also very notable is the fact that the Colts scored 38 points against the league's top scoring defense; the Titans came into the game allowing just 16.8 points per contest. The Indy offense is rolling, folks.

WHAT WENT WRONG:

• In a day in which not much went wrong for the Colts, we can get a little nitpicky. For a second straight week, a totally unnecessary penalty wiped out what should've been a huge special teams play. Last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, linebacker Anthony Walker picked up a blocked field goal attempt and made a spectacular return, getting all the way to the end zone — but seeing that negated due to a chop block call at the end of the run, taking two points off the board. On Sunday, Chester Rogers took a punt 74 yards to the house in the first quarter … but cornerback Arthur Maulet was called for holding a significant distance from the play itself, and the touchdown was taken off the board. So, on one hand, kudos to the Colts special teams units for making splash plays, but if they don't actually end up counting, then it's hard to give full credit.

INJURY REPORT

— Two key interior pieces — one offensive, one defensive — exited Sunday's game for the Colts and did not return: center Ryan Kelly and defensive tackle Margus Hunt each suffered knee injuries. While their immediate status is not known, Kelly did tell reporters after the game that he'll have an MRI on Monday. Head coach Frank Reich has his weekly conference call on Monday afternoon.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Colts hope to keep things rolling next Sunday, but in their way will be another tough AFC test, as the Miami Dolphins come to Lucas Oil Stadium for a 4:25 p.m. kickoff. The Dolphins are one of five teams are currently sporting a 5-5 record and are tied for that sixth spot in the AFC playoff picture, so yet again, Indy faces a must-win scenario in order to keep itself relevant for postseason positioning. The Dolphins will be coming off their bye week, and last took on the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 11, falling 31-12. Miami is bringing in the league's 28th-ranked offense (313.6 yards per game), and the 27th-ranked defense (392.3 yards per game allowed). And, don't forget: the Colts will be sporting their "Color Rush" all-blue look for the game.

PHOTOS: Titans @ Colts 2018 - HIGHLIGHTS

PHOTOS: Titans @ Colts 2018 - HIGHLIGHTS

2018_1118_TEN_5039
1 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_2702
2 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_2674
3 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_2719
4 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_2727
5 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_2742
6 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_2757
7 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_2722
8 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_2763
9 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_2885
10 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_2767
11 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_2811
12 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_2892
13 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_2998
14 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_3003
15 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_3070
16 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_3065
17 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_2846
18 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_2988
19 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_3084
20 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_3100
21 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_3224
22 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_3109
23 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_3186
24 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_3253
25 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_3205
26 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_3243
27 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_3263
28 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_4364
29 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_4425
30 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_4376
31 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_4417
32 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_4437
33 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_4427
34 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_4479
35 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_4442
36 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_4474
37 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_4466
38 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_4467
39 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_4448
40 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_4481
41 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_4480
42 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_4513
43 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_4488
44 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_4527
45 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_4504
46 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_4514
47 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_4620
48 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_4516
49 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_4615
50 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_4622
51 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_4607
52 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_4630
53 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_4663
54 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_4639
55 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_4709
56 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_4681
57 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_4759
58 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_4712
59 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_4721
60 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_4811
61 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_4823
62 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_4839
63 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_4825
64 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_4804
65 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_4840
66 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_4907
67 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_4912
68 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_4861
69 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_5004
70 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_4913
71 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_5003
72 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_4924
73 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_4954
74 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_5012
75 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_4950
76 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_5037
77 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_5058
78 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_5038
79 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_5066
80 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_5121
81 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_5098
82 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_5990
83 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_7009
84 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_6888
85 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_6999
86 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_6989
87 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_6986
88 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_7018
89 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_7070
90 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_7024
91 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_7012
92 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_7097
93 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_7068
94 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_7096
95 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_7053
96 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_7120
97 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_7117
98 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_7122
99 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_7123
100 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_7130
101 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_7136
102 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_7131
103 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_7138
104 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_7141
105 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_7144
106 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_7140
107 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_7195
108 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_7146
109 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_7172
110 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_7276
111 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_7312
112 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_7300
113 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_7261
114 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_7326
115 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_7308
116 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_7339
117 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_7196
118 / 119
2018_1118_TEN_7359
119 / 119
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly Return In Limited Fashion

The Colts held their 18th training camp practice of 2021 on Monday. Here's everything you need to know from the day's action at Grand Park. 
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz Impresses In Return To Practice: 'Today was a good next step'

Carson Wentz participated in a training camp practice Monday for the first time since July 29. And it looked like he picked up right where he left off. 
news

The Week Ahead At 2021 Colts Training Camp: August 23 - 24

Everything you need to know about the third week at Colts Training Camp.
news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Vikings (Preseason, Week 2)

The Colts topped the Minnesota Vikings, 12-10, on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Here are five big things we learned, starting with a huge game from defensive end Ben Banogu. 
news

Colts Defensive Tackle DeForest Buckner Ranked No. 27 On NFL Network's Top 100 Players Of 2021

Buckner was named a first-team AP All-Pro in 2020, his first season with the Colts. 
news

Colts Left Guard Quenton Nelson Ranked No. 33 On NFL Network's Top 100 Players Of 2021

Nelson is one of five players in the last 50 years to be named a first-team AP All-Pro in each of his first three seasons. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Ahead Final Preseason Game vs. Detroit Lions

The Colts have one preseason game left in 2021 after defeating the Minnesota Vikings, 12-10, on Saturday. Check out where the team stands heading into Friday's preseason finale against the Detroit Lions with the Colts' unofficial depth chart. 
news

Colts Linebacker Darius Leonard Ranked No. 37 On NFL Network's Top 100 Players Of 2021

Leonard, who signed a contract extension earlier this month, is a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team AP All Pro. 
news

Kwity Paye's Preseason Debut Highlighted By First NFL Sack

After sitting out the Indianapolis Colts' first preseason game, the team unleashed 2021 first-round pick Kwity Paye for Saturday's preseason matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. The Michigan edge rusher didn't disappoint, earning his first NFL sack.
news

After Preseason Win Over Vikings, Frank Reich's 'Hunch' Is Colts Will Need Another Week To Evaluate Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger

Without the benefit of going back and watching the film of the Colts' 12-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings, coach Frank Reich said Saturday he'll probably need another week to evaluate quarterbacks Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger. 
news

How Colts' Defense Is Helping Sam Ehlinger, Jacob Eason Prepare For Preseason Games

The challenge of facing the Colts' defense every day in training camp has been a boost for Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger as they've competed over the last few weeks. 
news

Download the Official Colts Mobile App - Get Ready For The 2021 NFL Season!

A must-have for any Colts fan – Stay connected to your favorite team throughout the year with the latest news, behind-the-scenes access and live, local Colts games.

PLUS, you'll have everything you need for gameday at Lucas Oil Stadium with your digital tickets in the Colts App!
FanDuel Fan Pass

FanDuel Fan Pass

We've partnered with FanDuel Sportsbook to launch the first-ever Colts FanDuel Fan Pass, featuring two packs of four exciting regular season home matchups and $100 in FanDuel sports betting credit included!

Learn More
Advertising