Final Thoughts: On-The-Bubble Colts Talk Final Preseason Opportunity

Tonight's game against the Bengals represents a final opportunity for many players who might be considered "on the bubble" to either prove they can hang with the team, or perhaps show that they need just a little more work before getting their shot.

Many of those players talked this week about that very opportunity. Here are some highlights from those conversations:

—————*

"In my mind, just being consistent. Continuing making good plays, making good decisions, getting the ball out quicker, more decisive with my feet. And just playing a little better."*Player:Quarterback Stephen Morris, on his goals for this final preseason game.

Morris has made it tough on the Colts' coaching staff and front office personnel, who might've originally believed the team would only keep two quarterbacks — starter Andrew Luck and backup Scott Tolzien — heading into the regular season.

Perhaps Morris has played his way into being on the 53-man roster, too?

In the first three weeks of the preseason, Morris has completed 19-of-31 passes (61.3 percent) for 314 yards with three touchdowns to no interceptions. He has also been effective when needed out of the pocket, running the ball five times for 46 yards (9.2 yards per carry) and a touchdown.

He'll undoubtedly get the most snaps all preseason tonight against the Bengals. Let's see what he's able to do with them.

—————*

"I'm definitely holding up well. That's the biggest thing, is trying to stay (in the) present and take each day as it comes, and just try to get better the best you can to the best of your ability. Take advantage of practices, take advantage of the treatment time, take advantage of the time you have with the coaches and stuff like that. Especially with this last week, I'm just trying to finish strong, and put a good showing out for the coaches and this organization to see, and then go from there."*Player: Outside linebacker Trevor Bates, on his daily, focused approach.

Bates was the Colts' seventh-round (239th-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft. As an "undersized" pass rusher — at 6-foot-2, 247 pounds — coming out of a small school in Maine, Bates has impressed the likes of Colts legendary pass rusher Robert Mathis, who considered Bates one of his favorite rookies during training camp.

Through three preseason games, Bates has recorded three total tackles, but knows he'll need to step it up in all areas of his game — including special teams — tonight if he wants to be considered for the team's final roster.

—————*