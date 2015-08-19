Fill the Boot Collection

The Indianapolis Colts have continued the partnership with Indianapolis Firefighters Local 416 to host "Fill the Boot," a gameday collection for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

Aug 19, 2015 at 06:00 AM
Colts Community Relations
filltheboot.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – The 2015 Fill the Boot collection will take place prior to the Colts vs. Bears game on Saturday, August 22. Local 416 volunteers will collect monetary donations at the Colts Community Collection Stations, presented by Toyota, located outside each Lucas Oil Stadium gate. Fans are encouraged to drop off donations from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on their way into the game.

All of the proceeds will go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). Donations will help combat neuromuscular diseases by supporting programs, comprehensive medical services and other support services.

The Colts Gameday Collections program will continue to run throughout the 2015 season with a different charitable collection held prior to each home game. Upcoming collections include the Dayspring Center Collection, Teacher's Treasures School Supply Drive and Indy Backpack Attack. A complete list of future collections is available at www.colts.com/collections.

About the Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. The Muscular Dystrophy Association provides individuals who have been diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy or other related diseases the care and resources needed to live normal day to day lives. The association provides medical consultations, including diagnosis, support groups and the necessary medical equipment. For more information about the Muscular Dystrophy Association, visitwww.mda.org.

