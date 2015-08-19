INDIANAPOLIS – The 2015 Fill the Boot collection will take place prior to the Colts vs. Bears game on Saturday, August 22. Local 416 volunteers will collect monetary donations at the Colts Community Collection Stations, presented by Toyota, located outside each Lucas Oil Stadium gate. Fans are encouraged to drop off donations from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on their way into the game.

All of the proceeds will go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). Donations will help combat neuromuscular diseases by supporting programs, comprehensive medical services and other support services.

The Colts Gameday Collections program will continue to run throughout the 2015 season with a different charitable collection held prior to each home game. Upcoming collections include the Dayspring Center Collection, Teacher's Treasures School Supply Drive and Indy Backpack Attack. A complete list of future collections is available at www.colts.com/collections.

About the Muscular Dystrophy Association