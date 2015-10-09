Fantasy Football: Week 5 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

INDIANAPOLIS --- The team plane landed at 4 AM Friday morning from Houston, and I'm writing this now on very little sleep, after marveling at a real life performance by an ill 40-year-old quarterback that was better than fantasy.



So straight picks this week, homie:



Week 5 Start 'Em (16+ points for QBs, 10+ for RB/WR; 19-8 for season, 5-1 last week)



Eagles QB Sam Bradford (vs. NO) - Emerged from the witness protection program last week with three touchdowns and 270 yards against Washington. The Saints have given up at least 18 fantasy points to quarterbacks not named Brandon Weeden.



Bears QB Jay Cutler - QB is so deep in 2015. I'm trying to give you less obvious starts outside the top-10 quarterbacks. Cutler is back starting and had 18 fantasy points last week against Oakland. He now faces a Chiefs secondary that is allowing more than 300 passing yards per game and 2.75 passing touchdowns per game.



Ravens RB Justin Forsett (vs. CLE) - Also emerged from the witness protection program last week, with 27(!) carries for 150 yards. Baltimore's receiving corp is decimated. Their best chance to win is feed Forsett. The Browns defense has allowed more than 110 rushing yards per game.



Buccaneers RB Doug Martin (vs. JAX) - The witness protection program must have been getting too crowded, because Martin emerged too last week with 143 yards and a touchdown vs. a tough Carolina defense. Now he gets Jacksonville.



Jaguars WR Allen Hurns (@ TB) - Hurns is the best fantasy receiver nobody is talking about. He's 15th in the NFL in receiving yards, with at least 60 yards in each game. Even in my 12-team league of record, nobody claimed him off waivers last week. He needs to be owned in all leagues.



Saints WR Brandin Cooks (@ PHL) - If not now, then when?



SLEEPER OF THE WEEK - Falcons WR Leonard Hankerson is clearly the #2 option in the passing game behind Julio Jones at this point. He has a fantastic match-up against a struggling Washington secondary.



TIGHT END WEEK 5 SLEEPER - Antonio Gates. He's back from suspension. He was the #2 TE in fantasy last year.



Honorable Mention - Broncos TE Owen Daniels has had TDs in back-to-back weeks but hasn't surpassed 30 yards receiving in a game this year. Peyton Manning loves his tight ends, but I need to see more yardage first from Daniels to put him in my lineups.