Fantasy Football: Week 13 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Week 13 Start 'Em (16+ points for QBs, 10+ for RB/WR; 45-24 for season)



Jets QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (@ NYG) - 4 TDs for FitzMagic last week against Miami, and now he gets a match-up that's just as nice against the Giants.



Chiefs QB Alex Smith (@ OAK) - What's this? Smith completed 3 passes of more than 30 yards last week? Alex Smith? Yes. Hold the phones. The ultra conservative Smith opened it up against Buffalo last week and now gets an even better match-up against Oakland. Smith's 30+ rushing yards in each of the last 4 games also increases his fantasy floor.



Broncos RB C.J. Anderson (@ SD) - Anderson really impressed last week against New England in the snow for 150+ total yards and two touchdowns. Even with Gary Kubiak pronouncing Ronnie Hillman as the starter still, it's safe to get Anderson back in your lineups.



Ravens RB Javorius Allen (@ MIA) - A respectable 84 yards and a score in his first start of the season and now has another plus match-up against Miami. He will once again dominate the touches out of the backfield for the Ravens.



Patriots WR Brandon LaFell (vs. PHI) - Let's be honest. Tom Brady is running out of people to throw to. LaFell is going to get his targets.



Raiders WR Michael Crabtree (vs. KC) - A favorite of this column but has struggled lately. Stick with him. The targets keep coming from Derek Carr, and the Chiefs secondary can be exploited if Carr gets time to throw.



SLEEPER OF THE WEEK - Cardinals RB David Johnson: Chris Johnson and Andre Ellington are injured. Here comes the rookie, who is a top-15 RB play this week at St. Louis.



TIGHT END WEEK 13 SLEEPER - Patriots TE Scott Chandler. See LaFell explanation above.



---



Week 13 Sit 'Em ( < 16 points for QBs, < 10 for RB/WR; 44-21 on the season)



Saints QB Drew Brees (vs. CAR): No touchdowns last week against the Texans and now the unbeaten Panthers defense comes to town. I'm not optimistic.



Falcons QB Matt Ryan (@ TB) - Julio Jones stellar season has not carried over to Ryan's fantasy fortunes. 9 fantasy points last week against Minnesota. Ryan is just too inconsistent to trust week in and week out of your fantasy lineup.



Raiders RB Latavius Murray (vs. TEN) - He has faced a brutal stretch of opponents, and this week doesn't get any easier. Murray has averaged less than 50 rushing yards over the past three weeks.



Jaguars RB T.J. Yeldon (@ TEN) - The Titans have been stiff against the run, as evidenced by Yeldon's 54 yards on 14 carries week 11 against Tennessee.



Chargers WR Stevie Johnson (vs. DEN) - The Broncos STILL have only allowed 1 touchdown to wide receivers this season, way back in week 4 against Minnesota.



Cowboys WR Dez Bryant (@ WAS) - This is a tough call in a plus match-up, but the Cowboys aren't the same offense without Tony Romo. If you have better options, play them.



---







Get ahead of the waiver wire competition after this weekend! (Must be under 50% owned on NFL.com to qualify)



Chiefs QB Alex Smith (46.9%, gets the Chargers, Ravens, Browns in fantasy playoffs)

Cardinals RB David Johnson (46.9%)

Ravens RB Javorius Allen (42.9%)

Patriots WR Danny Amendola (44.6%)

Chargers WR Stevie Johnson (19.5%)

Rams WR Tavon Austin (40.9%)

Washington TE Jordan Reed (48.9%)