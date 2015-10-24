Fantasy Football: Steve's Week 7 FanDuel Lineup

Watch FanDuel Fantasy Focus for the latest advice! Colts.com/live Fridays at 3pm
INDIANAPOLIS --- I only have one Colt in my lineup this week here, but trust me when I say I have Luck, Gore, and Hilton spread out across a couple other lineups. You can't go wrong with them this week. Deploy with confidence.
STEVE'S FANDUEL WEEK 7 LINEUP
QB - Carson Palmer (ARZ, $8,200)
RB - Devonta Freeman (ATL, $8,700)
RB - Todd Gurley (STL, $7,400)
WR - Larry Fitzgerald (ARZ, $7,800)
WR - Donte Moncrief (IND, $6,500)
WR - Eric Decker (NYJ, $6,200)
TE - Antonio Gates (SD, $5,800)
K - Chandler Catanzaro (ARZ, $4,900)
DEF - Rams ($4,500)
Total Salary - $60,000; Remaining Salary - $0
Bonus Sleeper Pick - Chargers RB Danny Woodhead ($6,000)
Colts Media Reporter Steve Andress' picks for the top fantasy matchups this week.
LINEUP NOTES
The Cardinals high-powered offense vs. a Ravens defense that is 32nd against fantasy quarterbacks? Carson Palmer will most likely be the most popular QB pick this week (keep that in mind in big tournaments), but in head-to-head matches, roll with him. Stack him with your choice of Cardinals WR too (or two).
I don't care how highly owned Freeman is. He should be in lineups. That's how much better he's been than every other running back.
Todd Gurley will also be a very popular pick this week, but the match-up is too good to pass up for me. Cleveland is dead last in rushing yards per game allowed, at about 150 per game.
Antonio Gates hasn't practiced all week. Make sure he looks like he'll play Sunday morning before 1 o'clock kickoffs. The value is awesome here. If he's out, I also like Ladarius Green and Delanie Walker as value tight ends.
Cardinals will score points. Catanzaro is an easy kicker pick this week.
I expect the Rams defense to play well at home, and the defense to be fresh with an offense that will control time of possession (Gurley). That means Josh McCown is going to get pressured all day.