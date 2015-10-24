Fantasy Football: Steve's Week 7 FanDuel Lineup





LINEUP NOTES



The Cardinals high-powered offense vs. a Ravens defense that is 32nd against fantasy quarterbacks? Carson Palmer will most likely be the most popular QB pick this week (keep that in mind in big tournaments), but in head-to-head matches, roll with him. Stack him with your choice of Cardinals WR too (or two).



I don't care how highly owned Freeman is. He should be in lineups. That's how much better he's been than every other running back.



Todd Gurley will also be a very popular pick this week, but the match-up is too good to pass up for me. Cleveland is dead last in rushing yards per game allowed, at about 150 per game.



Antonio Gates hasn't practiced all week. Make sure he looks like he'll play Sunday morning before 1 o'clock kickoffs. The value is awesome here. If he's out, I also like Ladarius Green and Delanie Walker as value tight ends.



Cardinals will score points. Catanzaro is an easy kicker pick this week.

