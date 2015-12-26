Fantasy Football: Steve's Week 16 FanDuel Lineup

Those that have been hot over the past month are good players to keep picking this week.

Dec 25, 2015 at 11:00 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/steve.jpg
Steve Andress

Colts Media Reporter

INDIANAPOLIS --- Did you get David Johnson'd or Cam Newton'd in your traditional fantasy league semifinals? Perhaps Aaron Rodgers didn't pan out for your lineup. Either way, there's still a couple more weeks of FanDuel to keep the action going.

STEVE'S FANDUEL WEEK 16 LINEUP

QB - Teddy Bridgewater (MIN, $6,600)

RB - David Johnson (ARZ, $7,300)

RB - Charcandrick West (KC, $6,700)

WR - Stefon Diggs (MIN, $6,000)

WR - Antonio Brown (PIT, $9,300)

WR - Jeremy Maclin (KC, $6,900)

TE - Jordan Reed (WAS, $6,900)

K -  Graham Gano (CAR, $4,800)

DEF - Chiefs ($5,400)

Total Salary - $59,900; Remaining Salary - $100

LINEUP NOTES

Teddy Bridgewater and Stefon Diggs are my stack of the week, and it's a bit of a sleeper pick. Bridgewater had 5 touchdowns last week, with two going in the direction of Diggs, and now he faces a Giants team without Odell Beckham Jr., which could lead to good field position for the Vikings. Did we mention the Giants struggle against the pass too?

David Johnson is a dual-threat, bell cow beast of a rookie running back, with far better match-ups at this point in the season than Todd Gurley. Plus, Johnson is cheaper. 12 total touchdowns this year for the rookie out of Northern Iowa, coming off 42.9 points against the Eagles. I like him again this week at home against the Packers.

Charcandrick West did well against a sneaky good Baltimore rush defense last week and gets a much easier match-up this time around against the Browns. a "Charcnado" warning is in effect.

Antonio Brown is unreal, with the highest fantasy floor we've seen among wide receivers since Marvin Harrison's prime. He's the #1 flex player in FanDuel scoring this year by 18 points over Odell Beckham and 22 points over Julio Jones. The closes RB in FanDuel scoring to him this year is Devonta Freeman 32 points behind. And people said I was crazy to make him the #1 pick in traditional fantasy leagues this year...

Jeremy Maclin faces a Browns secondary that is without top corner Joe Haden for the rest of the season, and his defense has played lights out. Kansas City's D is averaging 15.7 FanDuel points over the past seven games.

Why Graham Gano? It's week 16, and he's playing in a dome...for an undefeated team.

