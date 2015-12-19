Fantasy Football: Steve's Week 15 FanDuel Lineup

Watch FanDuel Fantasy Focus for the latest advice! Colts.com/live Fridays at 3pm



INDIANAPOLIS --- Maybe you made the playoffs, and maybe you didn't in your traditional fantasy football league this season. Either way, FanDuel is still there to win big, and there's one Colts player this week that I believe is the best value at his position for week 14.



STEVE'S FANDUEL WEEK 15 LINEUP

QB - Russell Wilson (SEA, $8,800)

RB - Tim Hightower (NO, $6,300)

RB - Lamar Miller (MIA, $6,700)

WR - Doug Baldwin (SEA, $7,400)

WR - Julio Jones (ATL, $8,600)

WR - Jeremy Maclin (KC, $6,700)

TE - Julius Thomas (JAX, $6,200)

K - Blair Walsh (MIN, $4,600)

DEF - Steelers ($4,600)



Total Salary - $59,900; Remaining Salary - $100



Other Players I Like This Week



Colts K Adam Vinatieri

Cardinals WRs Michael Floyd and John Brown

Cardinals RB David Johnson

Jaguars RB Denard Robinson

Lions WR Calvin Johnson



LINEUP NOTES



I'm banking on the Seahawks staying hot against Cleveland, who just lost top corner Joe Haden. The Wilson-Baldwin stack going into last week produced an average of 50 FanDuel points per week over their past 4 games. What did they do last week? More than 61 points, and they are down to a RB off the street. They will keep slingin' it.



Tim Hightower had 29 touches last week. At his price, that volume of touches is worth every penny.



Lamar Miller basically had 20 points in a half last week and now gets the Chargers rush defense that has struggled this season. Imagine if they give Miller the ball for two halves.



Julio Jones is an obvious pick, but Jeremy Maclin may not be. He's a great price against one of the worst secondaries in the league. He's by far Alex Smith's favorite target too.



Julius Thomas has scored in four straight weeks, and this pick is based on me predicting he finds pay dirt again.



The Vikings - Bears game just sounds like field goals, with a couple of NFC North rivals that know each other very well.

