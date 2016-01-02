Fantasy Football: Steve's FanDuel Week 17 Lineup

INDIANAPOLIS --- Last Call! Let's go out with a bang in FanDuel this week, but before we do, I just want to take a moment and say thank you to the thousands of readers who have come to this column each week during the season.



I have a passion for fantasy football (maybe too much of one my wife would say), but it's fun and a privilege to provide you with my picks each week. Thank you for making this one of the places you stop to look at each week.



New to FanDuel? Check out my FanDuel Best Practices to learn how to win big.



FanDuel Managing Editor and Indianapolis native Will Carroll joins us Sunday morning on 1st Down with Rick Venturi (8:30 AM Sundays on CBS 4) for more fantasy advice.



STEVE'S FANDUEL WEEK 17 LINEUP

QB - Eli Manning (NYG, $7,500)

RB - C.J. Anderson (DEN, $5,500)

RB - Rashad Jennings (NYG, $5,800)

WR - Odell Beckham Jr. (NYG, $9,100)

WR - DeAndre Hopkins (HOU, $9,000)

WR - Antonio Brown (PIT, $9,100)

TE - Ben Watson (NO, $5,300)

K - Blair Walsh (MIN, $4,500)

DEF - Colts ($4,200)



Total Salary - $59,800; Remaining Salary - $200

Sleepers - Eagles TE Zach Ertz $5,700, Cowboys WR Terrance Williams $5000



LINEUP NOTES



The match-ups for Odell Beckham Jr. (vs. PHL), Antonio Brown (@ CLE), and DeAndre Hopkins (vs. JAX) are so good, I just decided to put all three of them in my lineup and make the rest work. It wouldn't surprise me if those three alone get me more than 80 points.



The Eagles defense was already struggling before Chip Kelly was fired, and that's why I'm stacking Eli Manning with ODB, in hopes of them putting up big numbers for Tom Coughlin.



C.J. Anderson looked good in a shared backfield last week, and now, he's healthy. A match-up against San Diego is very inviting after Latavius Murray of the Raiders put up more than 20 points on them.



Giants-Eagles should be one of the highest scoring games of the day, which should create opportunities for Rashad Jennings, who all of a sudden is getting the majority of the work in this backfield the past couple weeks.



Ben Watson had a career day against Atlanta earlier this season. Here's hoping he gets 100 yards and a TD in the rematch...



The Vikings offense is on fire. I'm riding Walsh for that reason.

