FAN ADVISORY

Indianapolis city officials yesterday announced the closure of Pan Am Plaza. Concerns regarding the structural integrity of the parking garage beneath lead to this emergency declaration.

As fans will not have access to that open space for the foreseeable future, the Colts would like to remind everyone to check out the Bud Light Tailgate Tent.

The Bud Light Tailgate Tent is located on South Street directly across the street from Lucas Oil Stadium's North Gate, includes a full pre-game tailgate menu with multiple TV's, live music, Bud Light giveaways, and $3 16oz. aluminum bottle beer specials!