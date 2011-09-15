FAN ADVISORY

NOTICE TO FANS ATTENDING SUNDAY’S GAME

Sep 15, 2011 at 05:03 AM

Indianapolis city officials yesterday announced the closure of Pan Am Plaza.  Concerns regarding the structural integrity of the parking garage beneath lead to this emergency declaration.

As fans will not have access to that open space for the foreseeable future, the Colts would like to remind everyone to check out the Bud Light Tailgate Tent.

The Bud Light Tailgate Tent is located on South Street directly across the street from Lucas Oil Stadium's North Gate, includes a full pre-game tailgate menu with multiple TV's, live music, Bud Light giveaways, and $3 16oz. aluminum bottle beer specials!

Colts fans are also invited to gather outside the southeast corner of Lucas Oil Stadium for the new American Family Fan Zone, a pre-game party area for fans of all ages. The Fan Zone will consist of a variety of games that kids and adults can play, including: Quarterback Throw, Mt. Slide, Football Bouncer, live music and more

