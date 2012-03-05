EXTENDING THE HELPING HAND

Assistance to the many Hoosiers impacted by the deadly storms in southern Indiana continues. Efforts throughout the state have generated an outpouring of help, and the Colts have contributed $75,000 to the cause. WISH-TV also contributed with a phone bank effort during the weekend that generated a financial boost. The club hopes others will join the effort to extend helping hands to affected individuals.

Mar 05, 2012 at 12:33 AM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

Colts_Wish.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – Relief efforts to assist Hoosiers in the areas in southern Indiana impacted by last Friday's deadly storms continue.

Countless people have pledged efforts and money as assessments of the damage continues. The Indianapolis Colts now have pledged $75,000 to help in relief efforts for those who were affected by last week's tornadoes.

Through the Hoosiers Helping Hoosiers Phone Bank, set up by WISH-TV and supported by the Indianapolis Colts, a total of 221,390.36 was raised in less than 24 hours. All of the money raised through the Hoosiers Helping Hoosiers Phone Bank will be donated to the Salvation Army and the American Red Cross to assist them in their relief efforts.

People may continue to show support by donating to the relief efforts through the WTHR Cares phone bank until 11:30 p.m. today, March 5. The number for the phone bank is 1-877-987-1313. People wishing to participate also may stop by WTHR Channel 13 (1000 North Meridian Street, Indianapolis, IN) today, until 8 p.m. to drop off donations.

All money raised via the WTHR Care phone bank and their on-site drive will be donated to the Red Cross.

  • Visit www.redcross.org or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jonathan Taylor Becomes Colts' Single-Season Rushing Yards King

A nine-yard run midway through the third quarter of Sunday's Week 17 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders propelled Jonathan Taylor past Hall of Famer Edgerrin James into first place on the Indianapolis Colts' single-season rushing yards list.
news

By The Numbers: Raiders 23, Colts 20 (2021 Week 17)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 17 game of the 2021 season against the Las Vegas Raiders.  
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Raiders, Week 17

As the Colts host the Raiders during fantasy football championship weekend, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 17?
news

Colts Mailbag: AFC Playoff Scenarios & Potential Opponents, Parris Campbell's Return, Jonathan Taylor's MVP Odds

Ahead of Sunday's final 2021 regular season home game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from potential playoff scenarios to how Frank Reich could work Parris Campbell back into the offense if he's activated off injured reserve. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 17 Game vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Colts released their Week 17 unofficial depth chart ahead of their final regular season home game of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders. Check it out below:
news

By The Numbers: Colts 22, Cardinals 16 (2021 Week 16)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 16 game of the 2021 season against the Arizona Cardinals.  
news

Colts' Defense Stifles Kyler Murray, Cardinals' Offense Despite Major Missing Pieces

The Indianapolis Colts learned throughout the day Saturday that All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard and starting strong safety Khari Willis would have to miss that night's major late-season road matchup against the Arizona Cardinals and their MVP-caliber quarterback, Kyler Murray. With several others stepping in to major roles, the Colts' defense held strong, limiting the Cardinals to just 16 points in a huge 22-16 Week 16 victory.
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Cardinals, Week 16

As the Colts head to Arizona to face the Cardinals on Saturday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 16?
news

Colts Mailbag: AFC South & Playoff Tiebreakers, Kyler Murray, Michael Badgley, Parris Campbell

Ahead of Saturday's Christmas night game against the Arizona Cardinals, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from the team's odds of winning the AFC South to how the defense will look to contain Kyler Murray. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 16 Game vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Colts released their Week 16 unofficial depth chart ahead their Christmas night date with the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale. Check it out below:
news

Yet Another Blocked Punt, Special Teams Touchdown Sets Tone For Colts In Huge Win Over Patriots

Matthew Adams charged untouched through the New England Patriots' protection to get his hands on a first-quarter punt attempt, which was recovered in the end zone by E.J. Speed for a huge tone-setting first-quarter touchdown in the Indianapolis Colts' eventual 27-17 victory Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.
news

By The Numbers: Colts 27, Patriots 17 (2021 Week 15)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 15 game of the 2021 season against the New England Patriots. 
2022 Season Tickets

2022 Season Tickets

Join us for every game next season at Lucas Oil Stadium and witness exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers and more!

Learn More Buy Now
Advertising