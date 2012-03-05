EXTENDING THE HELPING HAND

INDIANAPOLIS – Relief efforts to assist Hoosiers in the areas in southern Indiana impacted by last Friday's deadly storms continue.

Countless people have pledged efforts and money as assessments of the damage continues. The Indianapolis Colts now have pledged $75,000 to help in relief efforts for those who were affected by last week's tornadoes.

Through the Hoosiers Helping Hoosiers Phone Bank, set up by WISH-TV and supported by the Indianapolis Colts, a total of 221,390.36 was raised in less than 24 hours. All of the money raised through the Hoosiers Helping Hoosiers Phone Bank will be donated to the Salvation Army and the American Red Cross to assist them in their relief efforts.

People may continue to show support by donating to the relief efforts through the WTHR Cares phone bank until 11:30 p.m. today, March 5. The number for the phone bank is 1-877-987-1313. People wishing to participate also may stop by WTHR Channel 13 (1000 North Meridian Street, Indianapolis, IN) today, until 8 p.m. to drop off donations.

All money raised via the WTHR Care phone bank and their on-site drive will be donated to the Red Cross.