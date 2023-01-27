Colts Sign WR Ethan Fernea To Reserve/Future Contract

Fernea, 5-11, 195 pounds, spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad last season. He saw action in one game. Fernea was originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022. Collegiately, he appeared in 50 games (three starts) at UCLA (2016-21) and caught eight passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns. Fernea registered 10 carries for 83 yards and one touchdown. He also tallied 12 tackles (nine solo).