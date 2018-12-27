Advertising

Thursday, Dec 27, 2018 05:26 PM

ESPN.com Names Andrew Luck, Darius Leonard Major 2018 NFL Award Winners

Arthur_Jake
Jake Arthur

Colts.com Contributor

2018_1216_DAL_6832

INDIANAPOLIS — The continuation of the Indianapolis Colts’ 2018 season hinges on the results of their Week 17 matchup with the Tennessee Titans this Sunday night. However, even if the season ended today then they’ve clearly made an impression on a national scale, as at least a couple of their players could be in line for some major hardware come award season.

On Thursday, ESPN staff writer Bill Barnwell published his 2018 NFL Awards in which he names Colts quarterback Andrew Luck the Comeback Player of the Year and linebacker Darius Leonard the Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Here's what Barnwell had to write about Luck:

It's worth remembering that this time last year, Luck was returning from more than a month in the Netherlands, undergoing treatment for a shoulder injury with no timetable for return. Every member of the Colts organization had to be terrified that they weren't going to see the Luck who carried middling teams to the playoffs ever again.

The Colts aren't really seeing the old Luck, to be honest; they're seeing a slightly better version of the quarterback from 2014. Luck is narrowly posting the best passer rating of his career, and while he's not throwing the ball downfield as frequently, Frank Reich has a guy who completed 59.2 percent of his passes before the shoulder injury hitting on 67.2 percent of his throws this season. Most importantly, during Indy's 8-1 stretch to Sunday's play-in game against the Titans, Luck has been knocked down only 32 times. That would have taken a month in the old days. Thankfully, the next time Luck goes to Europe, it's going to be on vacation.

The arguments about Luck’s playing future seem like a distant, annoying memory after what he and the Colts have accomplished this year. Not just a Comeback Player of the Year candidate but also a dark horse MVP candidate, Luck is having arguably the best season of his career.

He has set a new single-season career-high in completions (406), appears to be set to accomplish new personal bests in pass attempts, completion percentage, passer rating and ESPN QBR. Luck also appears to be in line to have his second-best season in terms of passing yards and touchdowns.

As Barnwell alluded to, this should also be the fewest times Luck has been hit or sacked in a full season since entering the NFL in 2012.

After beginning the season 1-5, the Colts have turned things around in spectacular fashion, going 8-1 since the season’s lowest period. While Luck hasn’t had to carry the team like he has in years past, he has absolutely shown his value and has taken over when necessary, both on the field and in the locker room.

If Luck wins the actual Comeback Player of the Year award, it will be the icing on the individual awards cake that has seen him named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for November, the AFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 11, and the FedEx Air Player of the Week in Week 12.

LEONARD = DROY?

Darius Leonard has affixed himself into the Defensive Rookie of the Year conversation since very early on in the season, earning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month honors for September.

He is on almost everybody’s shortlist of candidates, if not at the top. Per Barnwell:

I don't think Leonard will win the real award, but I can't justify putting anyone else first. How many defensive players on the Colts can you even name? Leonard is the beating heart of Matt Eberflus' defense, which might be the biggest surprise on that side of the ball in football at 12th in defensive DVOA. The only argument I can make against Leonard is that the second-round pick missed a game with an ankle injury, with the Colts subsequently allowing 38 points to the Patriots."

"The Indy linebacker leads the NFL with a staggering 155 tackles, 23 more than any other player. There can be some home cooking in tackle statistics, but if you look at strictly solo tackles, Leonard is at 107 and no other player in the league has topped 100. It would be one thing if Leonard were mopping up 10 yards downfield, but he has 12 tackles for loss, which is tied for second among non-edge rushing linebackers."

"Leonard also has stuffed the scoresheet beyond tackles. At seven sacks, he has more takedowns than any rookie besides Chubb. Leonard has knocked away six passes, picked up an interception and forced four fumbles. I don't love these sort of arbitrary endpoint comparisons, but if you look through history for players with 150 or more tackles, five or more sacks and four or more forced fumbles in a season since 1990, you get Leonard and Broderick Thomas in 1991. Here's hoping Leonard shines on the national stage against the Titans on Sunday night.

When people use phrases like, “came out of nowhere” and “took the league by storm,” Leonard is the type of player that should come to mind.

An underdog all his life, Leonard was spurned by his dream school of Clemson, where his brother went before him, and then became a “Maniac” at tiny South Carolina State. Although the Colts selected him in the second round, most people nationally knew very little about him, if anything at all.

That has since changed.

Barnwell mentioned the stat-sheet stuffing that Leonard has done, and he began to get so much attention that he became one of many people’s main choices for the Pro Bowl snub of the year (Leonard is currently an alternate, but he did not make the team initially when the rosters were announced last week).

Colts general manager Chris Ballard, head coach Frank Reich and defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus set out to completely remake the Colts’ defensive image, and Leonard became the face of it right away.

Aside from September Defensive Rookie of the Month honors, Leonard was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 2 as well as the NFL Rookie of the Week in Weeks 2 and 8.

He has broken the Colts’ rookie record for tackles in a season, is almost certainly going to break the single-season team record for tackles in a season on Sunday — he needs six tackles to do it, which would be the fewest amount he’s had in a game this season — and he is typically among only a few players in NFL history who have his single-season resumé no matter how you manipulate the stats.

The Colts undoubtedly have a face on both sides of the ball, and it’s no mistake that these two players represent each side.

Related Content

Eric Ebron Among Four To Return To Practice For Colts
news

Eric Ebron Among Four To Return To Practice For Colts

Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron, who remains in the league’s concussion protocol and is also listed with a knee injury, was one of four players who returned to the practice field for the team on Thursday.
Colts Playoff Scenarios: Week 17
news

Colts Playoff Scenarios: Week 17

What has to happen for the Indianapolis Colts to earn a postseason berth? Check out the latest scenarios for Indy to win the AFC South Division title or earn a wild card spot heading into Week 17.
2018 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Titans, Week 17
news

2018 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Titans, Week 17

Make sure you check in with us to see what you should expect from the Indianapolis Colts players in your fantasy football lineups this week as they visit the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football.
Colts Quick Scouting Report: Week 17 Vs. Tennessee Titans
news

Colts Quick Scouting Report: Week 17 Vs. Tennessee Titans

For the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans this Sunday in the final regular season game of the 2018 season, a win gets them into the playoffs while a loss ends their season.
Colts-Giants Drive Of The Game: Only Lead You Need
news

Colts-Giants Drive Of The Game: Only Lead You Need

The Indianapolis Colts’ 2018 Week 16 Drive of the Game, presented by Hays + Sons, was an eight-play, 53-yard sequence late in the fourth quarter that gave the Colts their eventual 28-27 victory over the New York Giants Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Anthony Walker Returns To Practice; Eric Ebron, Ryan Kelly Still Out
news

Anthony Walker Returns To Practice; Eric Ebron, Ryan Kelly Still Out

The Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday began on-field preparations for Sunday’s huge Week 17 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, and saw the return of starting linebacker Anthony Walker.
Tickets For Potential Home Playoff Game On Sale Now
news

Tickets For Potential Home Playoff Game On Sale Now

Tickets to a potential Indianapolis Colts home playoff game in January are now on sale
Roster Moves: Colts Bring Back TE Erik Swoope To Practice Squad
news

Roster Moves: Colts Bring Back TE Erik Swoope To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today announced they have signed tight end Erik Swoope to the practice squad, and released practice squad quarterback Phillip Walker.
news

Colts Release Week 17 Unofficial Depth Chart

What does the 2018 Week 17 unofficial depth chart look like for the Indianapolis Colts? We take a position-by-position look.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) talks to the offensive team, during the second half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
news

A Look Around The AFC South: 12.25.18

Colts.com offers a comprehensive look at the latest action around the AFC South Division, courtesy of the Associated Press and presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.
Colts’ Defensive Front Seven Recognized By Pro Football Focus For Efforts In Week 16
news

Colts’ Defensive Front Seven Recognized By Pro Football Focus For Efforts In Week 16

The Indianapolis Colts' defense kept New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley in check on Sunday, helping them come back to win, 28-27. A couple of Colts defensive linemen graded out well according to Pro Football Focus' positional grades.

Advertising