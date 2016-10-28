Erik Swoope 'Becoming A Threat' For Colts' Offense

So early in the fourth quarter of that game, with every option initially covered, quarterback Andrew Luck dropped back and then scrambled around to his left and found Swoope on a dump pass, who was able to tip-toe down the sideline and then show off his speed to the tune of a 35-yard play, getting the Colts into Houston territory.

And since that play, Swoope's confidence — and the confidence of those around him — continues to grow significantly.

"When he is out there on the field, I don't look at him and think he is still developing. He is out there like anybody, to help this team win — and he is," Luck said this week of Swoope. "He is doing a heck of a job."

Swoope's story has been told many times, but it still stands to be repeated, due to the almost unprecedented nature he has found his way onto an NFL 53-man roster.

He was an athletic basketball player at the University of Miami when Colts general manager Ryan Grigson decided to bring him on board as a project, despite the fact Swoope had never played organized football up to that point of his life.

At 6-foot-5, Swoope certainly had the size to play the position, and he has since filled into a 257-pound frame to be able to better handle some of the more down-and-dirty demands of the position — like blocking 300-pound defensive linemen and the most athletic linebackers the game has to offer — but, understandably, he needed time, and lots of it, to get up to speed.

He spent much of his first two seasons in Indianapolis on the Colts' practice squad, at first just learning the basics of the game of football before he could get into any of the specifics. Slowly but surely, however, Swoope showed an ability to retain what he was learning and apply it on the practice field and in the meeting room, and on Dec. 30, 2015, he was signed to the team's active roster and participated in his first regular-season NFL game Week 17 against the Tennessee Titans, playing six snaps on offense and 15 snaps on special teams.

With Allen and Jack Doyle returning for the 2016 season — and with Coby Fleener departing in free agency — the Colts hoped Swoope could put in a solid offseason and emerge as their No. 3 tight end. He did just that, showing even more development and putting in a solid preseason (10 receptions, 103 yards) to win the No. 3 job going into Week 1.