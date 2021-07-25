Colts Place Eric Fisher On Active/PUP List, Dayo Odeyingbo On Active/NFI, Rob Windsor On IR

The Colts placed left tackle Eric Fisher on the Active/Physically Unable to Preform list, defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo on the Active/Non-Football Injury list and defensive tackle Rob Windsor on injured reserve on Sunday. 

Jul 25, 2021 at 12:11 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
transaction_1920x1080

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today placed tackle Eric Fisher on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list, defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo on the Active/Non-Football Injury list and defensive tackle Rob Windsor on the Injured Reserve list.

Fisher, 6-7, 312 pounds, was signed by the Colts as a free agent on May 12, 2021. He started 113-of-117 career games over eight seasons (2013-20) with the Kansas City Chiefs. Fisher also started 11 postseason contests for the Chiefs and was a member of the team's Super Bowl LIV championship team following the 2019 season. A two-time Pro Bowl selection (2018, 2020), he was originally selected by Kansas City with the first overall pick of the 2013 NFL Draft.

Odeyingbo, 6-6, 286 pounds, was selected by Indianapolis in the second round (54th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played in 44 games (29 starts) at Vanderbilt (2017-20) and recorded 125 tackles (62 solo), 31.0 tackles for loss, 12.0 sacks, three passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. Odeyingbo's 31.0 tackles for loss rank fifth in Vanderbilt history. In 2020, he garnered Second Team All-SEC honors after he started all eight games he appeared in and accumulated 32 tackles (15 solo), a team-high 8.0 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

Windsor, 6-4, 286 pounds, spent time on the Colts' active roster and practice squad as a rookie in 2020. He appeared in two games and tallied two solo tackles. Windsor was originally selected by Indianapolis in the sixth round (193rd overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Related Content

news

Colts Sign Draft Picks Kylen Granson, Sam Ehlinger

The Colts' entire 2021 NFL Draft class is now under contract. 
news

Colts Sign K Eddy Pineiro

The Colts signed former Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro.
news

Colts Waive CB Roderic Teamer

The Indianapolis Colts today waived cornerback Roderic Teamer.
news

Colts Sign Two-Time Pro Bowl Left Tackle Eric Fisher

The Colts signed longtime Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher on Wednesday. 
news

Colts Waive OG Sam Jones

The Colts waived offensive guard Sam Jones on Wednesday. 
news

Colts Sign DT Antwaun Woods

The Colts added to their defensive line with former Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Antwaun Woods. 
news

Colts Waive LB Anthony Butler

The Colts waived undrafted free agent linebacker Anthony Butler on Tuesday. 
news

Colts Sign 5 2021 NFL Draft Picks

The Colts announced Thursday the signing of five of their 2021 NFL Draft picks.
news

Colts Sign 5 Undrafted Free Agents

The Colts signed WR Tarik Black, LB Anthony Butler, RB Deon Jackson, LB Isaiah Kaufusi and WR Tyler Vaughns on Thursday. 
news

Mo Alie-Cox Re-signs With Colts As Restricted Free Agent

Tight end Mo Alie-Cox signed his RFA tender on Monday. 
news

Colts Release RB Paul Perkins

The Colts made a roster move Monday, releasing running back Paul Perkins. 
FanDuel Fan Pass

FanDuel Fan Pass

We've partnered with FanDuel Sportsbook to launch the first-ever Colts FanDuel Fan Pass, featuring two packs of four exciting regular season home matchups and $100 in FanDuel sports betting credit included!

Learn More
Advertising