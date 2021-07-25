Colts Place Eric Fisher On Active/PUP List, Dayo Odeyingbo On Active/NFI, Rob Windsor On IR

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today placed tackle Eric Fisher on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list, defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo on the Active/Non-Football Injury list and defensive tackle Rob Windsor on the Injured Reserve list.

Fisher, 6-7, 312 pounds, was signed by the Colts as a free agent on May 12, 2021. He started 113-of-117 career games over eight seasons (2013-20) with the Kansas City Chiefs. Fisher also started 11 postseason contests for the Chiefs and was a member of the team's Super Bowl LIV championship team following the 2019 season. A two-time Pro Bowl selection (2018, 2020), he was originally selected by Kansas City with the first overall pick of the 2013 NFL Draft.

Odeyingbo, 6-6, 286 pounds, was selected by Indianapolis in the second round (54th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played in 44 games (29 starts) at Vanderbilt (2017-20) and recorded 125 tackles (62 solo), 31.0 tackles for loss, 12.0 sacks, three passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. Odeyingbo's 31.0 tackles for loss rank fifth in Vanderbilt history. In 2020, he garnered Second Team All-SEC honors after he started all eight games he appeared in and accumulated 32 tackles (15 solo), a team-high 8.0 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.