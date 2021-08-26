Colts Place T Eric Fisher On Reserve/COVID-19 List, Sign TE Andrew Vollert

Vollert, 6-5, 243 pounds, re-joins the Colts after spending time with the team during the 2021 offseason program and training camp. He signed a reserve/future contract with Indianapolis on January 10, 2021 after spending time on the team's practice squad last season. Vollert previously spent time with the Carolina Panthers (2020), Los Angeles Chargers (2019-20), Cincinnati Bengals (2018-19) and Arizona Cardinals (2018).

Fisher, 6-7, 312 pounds, was placed on the team's Active/Physically Unable to Perform list on July 25, 2021. He signed with the Colts as a free agent on May 12, 2021. Fisher started 113-of-117 career games over eight seasons (2013-20) with the Kansas City Chiefs. He also started 11 postseason contests for the Chiefs and was a member of the team's Super Bowl LIV championship team following the 2019 season. A two-time Pro Bowl selection (2018, 2020), Fisher was originally selected by Kansas City with the first overall pick of the 2013 NFL Draft.