Eric Ebron Among Four To Return To Practice For Colts

Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron, who remains in the league’s concussion protocol and is also listed with a knee injury, was one of four players who returned to the practice field for the team on Thursday.

Dec 27, 2018 at 03:12 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

12121_prax-ebron

INDIANAPOLIS — No. 85 was back on the practice field Thursday for the Indianapolis Colts.

That's potentially great news for a team that will want its Pro Bowl tight end on the field Sunday, when it travels to take on the Tennessee Titans in a win-or-go-home scenario to end the regular season.

That man, Eric Ebron, was actually one of four players who returned to practice on Thursday, as he was joined by fellow tight end Ryan Hewitt, wide receiver Dontrelle Inman and cornerback Quincy Wilson.

A few key players on both sides of the ball weren't present at practice Thursday, however. That list includes center Ryan Kelly (neck), wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (ankle) and safety Clayton Geathers (knee). Wide receivers Daurice Fountain (ankle) and Zach Pascal (knee) also were non-participants, while linebacker Matthew Adams (shoulder) was working off to the side early during the session.

Starting MIKE linebacker Anthony Walker, meanwhile, was back in his usual No. 50 practice jersey Thursday after wearing a red jersey on Wednesday. Walker has been dealing with a shoulder injury.

» Ebron exited last Sunday's victory over the New York Giants and was placed in the league's concussion protocol. He did not practice on Wednesday, listed with both a concussion and a knee injury. Ebron returned to the practice field on Thursday wearing a red, no-contact jersey, which is potentially a positive sign relative to his advancement through the league's concussion protocol. The fifth-year tight end has had a breakout season in 2018, his first year with the Colts; he has 62 receptions for 690 yards and 12 receiving touchdowns on the year.

» Hewitt missed Wednesday's practice with a foot injury, but was back on Thursday. The fifth-year veteran signed with the Colts as a free agent on Sept. 3, and has played in 11 games with two starts this season (he missed Weeks 10-12 with an ankle injury). He's yet to log a reception or a carry this season, but has been a key blocker for the Indy offense, and has also been a key special teams contributor.

» Inman on Wednesday missed practice with a shoulder injury. The fifth-year wide receiver has been a key contributor since signing in Indy on Oct. 16, catching 23 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns. He had four receptions for 46 yards and a key touchdown last Sunday in the Colts' victory over the Giants.

» Wilson was not at Wednesday's practice with a calf injury. The second-year cornerback has played in 12 games with four starts this season, and has 26 tackles, one interception, two passes defensed and one fumble recovery to his credit.

Injury report

Here's Thursday's full practice report:

» DNP: WR Daurice Fountain (ankle); S Clayton Geathers (knee); WR T.Y. Hilton (ankle); C Ryan Kelly (neck); CB Chris Milton (foot); WR Zach Pascal (knee)

» Limited: LB Matthew Adams (groin); TE Eric Ebron (concussion/knee); CB Nate Hairston (hip); TE Ryan Hewitt (foot); S Malik Hooker (hip); WR Dontrelle Inman (shoulder); DE Jabaal Sheard (teeth/knee); LB Anthony Walker (shoulder); CB Quincy Wilson (calf)

» Full: G Mark Glowinski (ankle)

Advertising