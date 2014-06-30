Eleven Things With Adam Vinatieri

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What is your favorite road stadium to play in and why –I love the Superdome in New Orleans because it holds special memories for me. For kickers playing down South or where it's warm, we like those kinds of places. I just like going into that dome. It brings me back to good memories (a game-winning Super Bowl XXXVI field goal to beat St. Louis on the last play). Morten Andersen had some great moments in the Superdome, and so did I. We don't play often in New Orleans but when we do, it's good memories. I love playing at home, don't mistake that. It's my favorite place. We have great fans and it's a great site, but we're talking about road stadiums.

What does your jersey number mean to you – Number four wasn't significant when I got it, but it is now. Whenever I walk in the locker room and see it hanging there, it symbolizes my career and what it's meant to me. I think that number becomes more special to me every day. I never really paid much attention to numbers growing up. I was number eight in high school, seven in college, five in NFL Europe and four in the NFL. I never was married necessarily to a number because every time I went to a new place, that number was taken. When I got into the NFL, my number could have been 650 and I would have worn it because I wanted to have a jersey. There are some pretty good guys out there in number four.

What is the greatest sporting event or individual performance outside the NFL that you saw in person –It was in the 2004 ALCS when the Red Sox beat the Yankees in the fourth game. They beat Mariano Rivera, and it catapulted them into winning the series and going on and winning the World Series. That game was special. They were down and out and found a way to come back and win. I think that was a special moment that catapulted that franchise into greatness.