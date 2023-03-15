How EJ Speed is using Colts' contract extension, faith in him as motivation heading into 2023

Speed signed a contract extension with the Colts on Wednesday.

Mar 15, 2023 at 10:42 AM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Ask EJ Speed about his favorite play from his breakout 2022 season, and it might not be one you expect.

It's not his Week 1 strip-sack of Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills, or his late-game fourth down stop of Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne in Week 6.

Instead, Speed quickly pointed to a play he made on special teams. On the opening kickoff of overtime in the Colts' Week 15 game against the Minnesota Vikings, Speed scythed downfield to tackle Vikings returner Kene Nwangwu at his own 17-yard line. Minnesota's ensuing eight-play, 44-yard drive ended with a punt, though, because Speed made that tackle so deep in Vikings territory.

"I knew we needed to pin them," Speed said. "... That was my favorite play of the season because we lost Zaire (Franklin) on special teams, so it was one of those times where, this is my turn. This is my chance to be a soldier — like, you got to step in this situation because you know how important special teams is in overtime."

Speed earned a contract extension with the Colts – which he signed Wednesday – because of his impact on both defense and special teams. The 2019 fifth-round pick set career highs in tackles (63), tackles for a loss (seven) and special teams snaps (384) in 2022, growing his role not only as a linebacker but as a four-phase special teamer.

Speed primarily played Sam (strongside) linebacker in Gus Bradley's 4-3 base defense and graded as one of the NFL's better run defenders in that role: His 82.8 Pro Football Focus run defense grade ranked eighth among linebackers in 2022. Bradley put trust into Speed early in the season, and Speed reinforced that trust throughout the year with strong play on the field.

"(That trust) means everything," Speed said. "It means that I can't fall short of what's expected, just because I know those opportunities will be presented because (Bradley's) already expressed to me that I trust you, I want to do this, I want to do that. So he already laid down the game plan for me of what's expected for the season.

"So for me, when I'm in summer workouts, I take that into consideration. I take that trust and I don't take that for granted."

Speed signed his contract extension on Wednesday with an "unfinished business mindset." He wanted to stay in Indianapolis not only for his own career, but to help the Colts turn things around after a 4-12-1 season. Speed said he came to an agreement with general manager Chris Ballard not only on the monetary side of signing an extension, but it in what the direction of the organization will be going forward.

"There was never a time that I was second-guessing if I wanted to come back to the Colts, and that's how I knew it was time," Speed said. "Let's get this done early, let's get back to work and do what we need to do."

Welcome back, E.J. Speed

Linebacker E.J. Speed re-signs with the Colts.

Linebacker E.J. Speed signs a contract extension. 45 LB E.J. Speed
1 / 16

Linebacker E.J. Speed signs a contract extension.

45 LB E.J. Speed

© Indianapolis Colts
Linebacker E.J. Speed signs a contract extension. 45 LB E.J. Speed
2 / 16

Linebacker E.J. Speed signs a contract extension.

45 LB E.J. Speed

© Indianapolis Colts
Linebacker E.J. Speed signs a contract extension. 45 LB E.J. Speed
3 / 16

Linebacker E.J. Speed signs a contract extension.

45 LB E.J. Speed

© Indianapolis Colts
Linebacker E.J. Speed signs a contract extension. 45 LB E.J. Speed
4 / 16

Linebacker E.J. Speed signs a contract extension.

45 LB E.J. Speed

© Indianapolis Colts
Linebacker E.J. Speed signs a contract extension. 45 LB E.J. Speed
5 / 16

Linebacker E.J. Speed signs a contract extension.

45 LB E.J. Speed

© Indianapolis Colts
Linebacker E.J. Speed signs a contract extension. 45 LB E.J. Speed
6 / 16

Linebacker E.J. Speed signs a contract extension.

45 LB E.J. Speed

© Indianapolis Colts
Linebacker E.J. Speed signs a contract extension. 45 LB E.J. Speed
7 / 16

Linebacker E.J. Speed signs a contract extension.

45 LB E.J. Speed

© Indianapolis Colts
Linebacker E.J. Speed signs a contract extension. 45 LB E.J. Speed
8 / 16

Linebacker E.J. Speed signs a contract extension.

45 LB E.J. Speed

© Indianapolis Colts
Linebacker E.J. Speed signs a contract extension. 45 LB E.J. Speed
9 / 16

Linebacker E.J. Speed signs a contract extension.

45 LB E.J. Speed

© Indianapolis Colts
Linebacker E.J. Speed signs a contract extension. 45 LB E.J. Speed
10 / 16

Linebacker E.J. Speed signs a contract extension.

45 LB E.J. Speed

© Indianapolis Colts
Linebacker E.J. Speed signs a contract extension. 45 LB E.J. Speed
11 / 16

Linebacker E.J. Speed signs a contract extension.

45 LB E.J. Speed

© Indianapolis Colts
Linebacker E.J. Speed signs a contract extension. 45 LB E.J. Speed
12 / 16

Linebacker E.J. Speed signs a contract extension.

45 LB E.J. Speed

© Indianapolis Colts
Linebacker E.J. Speed signs a contract extension. 45 LB E.J. Speed
13 / 16

Linebacker E.J. Speed signs a contract extension.

45 LB E.J. Speed

© Indianapolis Colts
Linebacker E.J. Speed signs a contract extension. 45 LB E.J. Speed
14 / 16

Linebacker E.J. Speed signs a contract extension.

45 LB E.J. Speed

© Indianapolis Colts
Linebacker E.J. Speed signs a contract extension. 45 LB E.J. Speed
15 / 16

Linebacker E.J. Speed signs a contract extension.

45 LB E.J. Speed

© Indianapolis Colts
Linebacker E.J. Speed signs a contract extension. 45 LB E.J. Speed
16 / 16

Linebacker E.J. Speed signs a contract extension.

45 LB E.J. Speed

© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

2023 NFL Free Agency Tracker

The NFL's free agency frenzy is underway with teams now able to enter negotiations with outside free agents. Contracts can be agreed to, but not executed, with outside free agents between now and Wednesday afternoon. Starting Wednesday at 4 p.m., those contracts can be executed.

news

2023 Important NFL Offseason Dates: Combine, Free Agency, Draft

Mark your calendars for some pivotal days and weeks in the coming months for how the 2023 Indianapolis Colts will be constructed.

news

Colts sign OL Carter O'Donnell to contract extension

O'Donnell joined the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

news

Colts sign LB EJ Speed to contract extension

Speed recorded 63 tackles and led the Colts in special teams snaps in 2022.

news

Colts Sign DE Tyquan Lewis To Contract Extension

The versatile Lewis has appeared in 48 games (16 starts) over the last five seasons with the Colts.

news

2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: LB E.J. Speed

Speed set career highs in tackles and special teams snaps in 2022.

news

2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: G/T Matt Pryor

Pryor started nine games in the 2022 season.

news

2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: LB Bobby Okereke

Okereke set a career high with 151 tackles in 2022.

news

2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: DE Yannick Ngakoue

Ngakoue registered 9.5 sacks after being acquired from the Las Vegas Raiders last year.

news

2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: S Rodney McLeod Jr.

McLeod in 2022 set career highs in tackles, tackles for a loss and passes defensed while recording the first pick-six of his 11-year career.

news

2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: K Chase McLaughlin

McLaughlin set a new franchise record with nine field goals of 50 or more yards.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising