'Edgerrin James: A Football Life' Premieres Friday On NFL Network

NFL Films' profile of Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James features interviews with James, Jim Irsay, Peyton Manning, Marvin Harrison, Tony Dungy, Bill Polian and – of course – Trick Daddy. 

Nov 16, 2022 at 10:32 AM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

"Edgerrin James: A Football Life" – an NFL Films-produced profile of the Pro Football Hall of Fame former Colts running back – will premiere on NFL Network Friday, Nov. 18 at 9 p.m. ET.

Over the hour-long program, you'll hear from James and a star-studded cast of former teammates and some of the biggest names in football, including:

Jim Irsay: "He's the only player that's ever received a Super Bowl ring that wasn't on the roster and that's because he meant so much to us."

Peyton Manning: "He wanted to be more than just a running back. He took pride in his pass protections, who to block. I say this over and over again: he was the best teammate that I ever had, and at the end of the day I don't know if you can pay someone a bigger compliment."

Reggie Wayne: "He is Miami. I think his legacy here is everything. If there was a Mount Rushmore of this place, his head would be one of the heads that is on there."

Tony Dungy: "In '04 and '05 he did everything. That's what was special to me about him. Yes 1,500 yards, yes all these catches and all these touchdowns. But that attitude of whatever it takes for us to win, I'm going to do it."

Trick Daddy: "Go back and watch some of the film and see why EJ is one of the best running backs ever to play in high school, college and the NFL."

James: "The best thing is that you get to re-live your life through them and the mistakes or the obstacles or the situations that occur, you have an answer for. You are their Superman. I've always embraced that challenge."

Others interviewed for the program include James' mother, Julie, Bill Polian, Marvin Harrison, Kurt Warner and Larry Fitzgerald, among others. You'll hear James' story from a rough upbringing to his standout career at the University of Miami, to his remarkable time with the Colts, to leading the Arizona Cardinals to a Super Bowl appearance and how he handled the public perception about his personality and appearance throughout his Hall of Fame career.

"Edgerrin James: A Football Life" premieres on Friday, Nov. 18 at 9 p.m. on NFL Network.

Related Content

news

How Three Plays At End Of First Half vs. Raiders Gave Parks Frazier, Jeff Saturday, Colts' Offense 'A Lot Of Confidence'

The Colts' last-second field goal to end the second half was important not just for its impact on the scoreboard in Parks Frazier's playcalling debut.

news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Nominated For Week 10 FedEx Ground Player Of The Week

Taylor ripped off a 66-yard touchdown run and had 147 yards on 22 carries in the Colts' 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

news

Colts 2023 Season Tickets On Sale Today

The Colts 2022 home schedule will feature nine regular season games and one preseason game, including matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns, as well as perennial AFC South opponents, the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

news

Why Matt Ryan Started At Quarterback For Colts In Week 10 Win Over Raiders

Ryan completed 21 of 28 passes for 222 yards with a passing and rushing touchdown in the Colts' 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

news

With Change All Around, Colts' Defense Delivers As Usual Against Raiders

In a season marked by frequent change, the one constant for the Indianapolis Colts in 2022 has been the team's defense. That unit came to play once again in Sunday's Week 10 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, shutting the door on a potential game-winning drive to give Indy its fourth win of the year.

news

'He Called A Fantastic Football Game:' Parks Frazier Shines In Debut As Colts' Offensive Playcaller

The Colts averaged a season-high seven yards per play and converted six of 11 third downs in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

news

Jonathan Taylor Leaves Raiders In His Dust In Vintage Performance

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor had missed time of late due to an ankle injury, but returned to the lineup in a big way on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, running for 161 yards, including an explosive 66-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter, to help lead Indy to a Week 10 road win.

news

How Jeff Saturday Made Strong, Authentic First Impression On Colts Players: 'The Energy He Brought, I Was Feeling It'

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday addressed his team Wednesday morning for the first time since being hired on Monday, and players came away with strong first impressions of their new coach.

news

Peyton Manning Hosting Country Music Awards With Luke Bryan Tonight

The Hall of Fame former Colts quarterback will host the annual awards show at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

news

Parks Frazier To Call Colts' Offensive Plays Under Interim Head Coach Jeff Saturday

Frazier has been a part of the Colts' offensive coaching staff since 2018.

news

TUNE IN: Jim Irsay, Chris Ballard and Jeff Saturday Press Conference at 8:00 PM ET

The press conference will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app and Colts Facebook page.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Secure the best seats, benefits & more for next season! Be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more opponents to be announced soon. Learn more today!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising