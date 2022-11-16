'Edgerrin James: A Football Life' Premieres Friday On NFL Network

"Edgerrin James: A Football Life" – an NFL Films-produced profile of the Pro Football Hall of Fame former Colts running back – will premiere on NFL Network Friday, Nov. 18 at 9 p.m. ET.

Over the hour-long program, you'll hear from James and a star-studded cast of former teammates and some of the biggest names in football, including:

Jim Irsay: "He's the only player that's ever received a Super Bowl ring that wasn't on the roster and that's because he meant so much to us."

Peyton Manning: "He wanted to be more than just a running back. He took pride in his pass protections, who to block. I say this over and over again: he was the best teammate that I ever had, and at the end of the day I don't know if you can pay someone a bigger compliment."

Reggie Wayne: "He is Miami. I think his legacy here is everything. If there was a Mount Rushmore of this place, his head would be one of the heads that is on there."

Tony Dungy: "In '04 and '05 he did everything. That's what was special to me about him. Yes 1,500 yards, yes all these catches and all these touchdowns. But that attitude of whatever it takes for us to win, I'm going to do it."

Trick Daddy: "Go back and watch some of the film and see why EJ is one of the best running backs ever to play in high school, college and the NFL."

James: "The best thing is that you get to re-live your life through them and the mistakes or the obstacles or the situations that occur, you have an answer for. You are their Superman. I've always embraced that challenge."

Others interviewed for the program include James' mother, Julie, Bill Polian, Marvin Harrison, Kurt Warner and Larry Fitzgerald, among others. You'll hear James' story from a rough upbringing to his standout career at the University of Miami, to his remarkable time with the Colts, to leading the Arizona Cardinals to a Super Bowl appearance and how he handled the public perception about his personality and appearance throughout his Hall of Fame career.