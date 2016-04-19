Early OTA Attendance for Dwayne Allen Shows Eagerness to Lead

Dwayne Allen didn't attend the start of OTAs last year. He thought it would help last season. He believes something different this season.

Apr 19, 2016 at 06:23 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/steve.jpg
Steve Andress

Colts Media Reporter

INDIANAPOLIS --- Colts tight end Dwayne Allen arrived at the team practice facility for the start of the offseason program Monday, a change from this time one year ago when Allen chose to workout with his own trainers in Arizona during this voluntary portion of the NFL calendar. Allen said Monday though it was important to switch to full offseason attendance this time around.

"Yeah, because the commitment made to me to come back here and stay here for the next four years was also a commitment for me to continue to lead this team," said Allen, alluding to the four-year contract extension he signed shortly before being scheduled to enter free agency in March.

Not only that, but now Allen says he views last year's decision to initially train on his own as a missed opportunity that came with unintended consequences.

"I would rap last year's trip to AZ as a lapse of judgement, because this time of year is where the camaraderie amongst your teammates is built," said Allen. "Missing (the start of the offseason program) last year, I missed out on a lot of that. So, it's something I'm ready and willing to capitalize on this year."

The truth was Allen didn't even know if he'd be back at his old locker after the end of last season, with fellow tight end Coby Fleener and himself both entering free agency.

"I never experienced an anxiety attack until going through the free agency process," Allen joked. "Heart pounding, sweating, but man, I'm just thankful for it. It added to my character. It added patience even more...When I finally got word that I could be coming back here, it wasn't a feeling of relief but a feeling of, 'You know, it's time for me to work hard.'"

It didn't take too long after the season for Allen to find out the organization that drafted him with the first pick in the third round of the 2012 draft wanted him back in 2016.

"It was communicated to me, from the top down, they wanted me to know that they understood my worth," said Allen. "And regardless of the season I had prior, they were going to compensate me off my worth through my body of work and also potential, not just what I did in one season."

Statistically, Allen struggled in 2016 with career lows in receptions (16), yards (109), and touchdowns (1), if you do not include 2013, when he suffered a season-ending injury week one. However, his value as a great blocker in both the run and pass game were not overlooked, nor were the 8 touchdowns he scored in 2014.

"I would say scheme would be the underlying factor," said General Manager Ryan Grigson during the NFL Annual Meeting at the end of March, when asked what went into the decision to pursue Allen instead of Fleener in free agency. "His skill set is pretty broad, and he's a powerful and tenacious blocker at the point of attack. I would say that was one of the strongest factors in that decision."

"He's a great combo (tight end)," said Head Coach Chuck Pagano of Allen at the same Annual Meeting. "He gives you versatility there. He's one of the best blocking tight ends in the league."

Pagano also said, in 2016, he envisions more than the 16 receptions Allen hauled in last season.

"Obviously, with Andrew down and circumstances and things like that we didn't get him the ball as much as we'd like to," said Pagano. "We're going to address that this year."

With Rob Chudzinski installing more of his offense entering his first full season as Colts offensive coordinator, the precedent for tight end production is there. Before arriving in Indianapolis, Chudzinski was very tight end friendly. Browns tight end Jordan Cameron racked up 80 receptions, 917 yards, and 7 touchdowns in 2013 with "Chud" as head coach. In 2012, Panthers tight end Greg Olsen caught 69 passes for 843 yards and 5 touchdowns with Chudzinski as offensive coordinator. Both Cameron and Olsen were second on their team those seasons in receiving yardage.

Surly music to Dwayne Allen's ears, after being present and accounted for at the start of the Colts offseason program.



This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts Reunion Podcast: Stories From Chris Hinton's Career

Colts Ring of Honor offensive lineman Chris Hinton joined Matt Taylor and Bill Brooks on this week's installment of the Colts Reunion Podcast to discuss memories from his playing career – which was defined by much more than him being the guy the Colts acquired in return for John Elway.

news

Colts Reunion Podcast: Stories From Dwight Freeney's Career, Including How And1 Mixtapes Influenced His Legendary Spin Move

Colts Ring of Honor defensive end Dwight Freeney joined Jeffrey Gorman and Bill Brooks for this week's "Colts Reunion Podcast" episode to look back on his career and update fans on what he's up to these days.

news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Nominated For 2 ESPY Awards

Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and was a unanimous first-team AP All-Pro in 2021.

news

Former Colts Defensive Tackle Tony Siragusa Dies

Siragusa, who played for the Colts from 1990-1996, was 55.

news

Colts Reunion Podcast: Stories From Antoine Bethea's Career

Longtime Colts safety Antoine Bethea joined Matt Taylor and Bill Brooks for the latest installment of the Colts Reunion Podcast to reflect on his career and update fans on what he's up to now.

news

Single Game Tickets to Chiefs, Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium Sold Out

Single game tickets still available for remaining 2022 home games.

news

Colts Safety Khari Willis Announces Retirement

Willis, a 2019 fourth-round pick, totaled 219 tackles over 39 games (33 starts) in three years with the Colts.

news

5 Things Learned About Colts' Defense In Offseason Program: Gus Bradley Sorts Out Scheme; Stephon Gilmore Sees Upside For New Team In 2022

The Colts wrapped up their 2022 offseason program – consisting of meetings, conditioning work, OTA practices and a mandatory minicamp – last week. Here are five things we learned about the Colts' defense from mid-April through early June.

news

5 Things Learned About Colts' Offense In Offseason Program: What Matt Ryan, Nyheim Hines, Alec Pierce Accomplished Ahead Of Training Camp

The Colts wrapped up their 2022 offseason program – consisting of meetings, conditioning work, OTA practices and a mandatory minicamp – last week. Here are five things we learned about the Colts' offense from mid-April through early June.

news

Colts Announce Changes To Football Operations Staff

The Colts announced the changes on Friday.

news

Colts' Kwity Paye Excited To Help Grow NFL On His Home Continent Of Africa

Paye, a Liberian, will travel to Ghana to participate in the NFL's first official events in Africa later this month.

news

How Colts Are Supporting Tyler Trent Foundation's Second Annual 'Tee Off For Tyler' Fundraiser

Five Colts players, as well as general manager Chris Ballard, will attend the Tee Off For Tyler Charity Golf Classic on Monday at the Bridgewater Club in Westfield, and the team also facilitated the donation of a number of items and experiences to a silent auction benefitting the Tyler Trent Foundation.

Chiefs, Steelers Home Games SOLD OUT

Chiefs, Steelers Home Games SOLD OUT

Our Home Opener vs Kansas City and Monday Night Football vs Pittsburgh are officially SOLD OUT! Limited single game tickets are available for remaining home games at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Find Tickets
Advertising