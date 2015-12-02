Dwayne Allen Named Colts Man of the Year

The guy who never played football until high school, and only then after the coach gave him $10 for a physical, tight end Dwayne Allen has made a name for himself in the NFL. Known by his teammates as a selfless player, Allen is equally known in the community as a tireless servant.

And now, he's being honored for both.

"All the characteristics that we're looking for in a football player and a man and teammate, he's got them all and then some," said Coach Chuck Pagano. "Great leadership on the field, great leadership off the field, great leadership in the locker room, but more importantly, what this guy gives back to the community, all the time that he spends serving others."

It all adds up to what Coach Pagano calls "the epitome of a Colt."

Allen sees it like he sees most things, as a call to do more.

"When I was in college and I won the John Mackey Award, I did some history on John Mackey and learned more about the man that he was and how he served as a player advocate as the president of the PA (players association) and it was something that I feel like I was obligated in accepting the trophy named after him to do also, to serve others. That's why I've been involved in the PA and that's part of the reason I serve so much in the community."

And to be nominated to receive an award named after the late, great Walter Payton?