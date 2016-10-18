Dwayne Allen Explains Why He Takes A Knee At The End Of National Anthem

"I wanted to take the time to clear up something that was misreported by NBC," Allen said earlier this week. "For every game of my career, I have taken a knee towards the end of our anthem to say a prayer for every man that steps foot on that field. Because of recent events, I have to stand here and explain to you why I'm kneeling on the field. After reviewing some of the comments, over the social media platforms, I realize that sometimes a view will spoil the bunch. But it was a vast majority that were expressing words of hate, not love, not devotion and not pride for our great nation. What I want most is for this world to be a better place for everyone who lives in it. For this country to be a better America for everyone who lives in it. And for those reasons, I'll continue to kneel and I'll continue to pray. I love this country. I love everyone that lives in it. Go Colts."