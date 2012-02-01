DUNGY: IRSAY CUT FROM SPECIAL CLOTH

Tony Dungy coached for many seasons and knows the challenges of being a decision-maker. With a special relationship with Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay, he knows the chief steward must make decisions that affect a franchise and its fans. Dungy likes the manner in which Irsay leads his team.

Jan 31, 2012 at 10:15 PM

INDIANAPOLIS – Tony Dungy believes he saw manners of true leadership during his NFL career.

Dungy began his NFL career in the late 1970s as a player with Pittsburgh and Art Rooney.  He ended his career as a head coach with the Colts in 2008 under the guidance of Jim Irsay. 

Dungy appreciated the styles of both owners, and his early conversation with Irsay told him all he needed to know about joining Indianapolis.  He knew Irsay was cut from the same piece of cloth as Rooney.

"He is.  When we first talked when I was considering taking the job here (in 2002), he talked about that," said Dungy.  "That was his ideal, his goal.  We wanted the franchise to be long-term, to be one that connected to the community.  He wanted to be here for a number of years, just like the Rooney's and Mara's.  It's important to him.  It's important the city feels this is their team.  Even though he feels that way and he wants the fans to feel that way, he knows he has to be the guy to make decisions at times that aren't going to be popular.  In the end, they will be." 

Around the New York Giants last week, Dungy related an anecdote about the Mara family he learned of recently.  The Mara family is one like the Rooney family that Irsay set out to pattern when he took control of the club in 1997.

"I was in New York for NBC interviewing Tom Coughlin, and I happened to hear John Mara on TV," said Dungy.  "He has a stack of letters he's kept from fans saying, 'Fire Tom Coughlin.'  He said he didn't respond but now that they're going to the Super Bowl, he's going to answer everybody back, 'Are you glad now that I didn't fire Tom Coughlin?' 

"That's what happens when you are in that position.  You get a lot of people giving you advice on what you should do.  You're the only one.  At the end of the day, you have to make the call.  You know more.  You have more information than anybody.  I used to tell the players the same thing, 'You guys won't know everything that went into this game plan, but trust me.  I have more information than any of you, and you have to trust my decision-making."  I think that's where we are with Jim."

Dungy has a feel for Irsay through the years they spent together.  He knows the decisions made by Irsay since the end of the 2011 season have not been easy.

"I've talked to Jim a lot over the course of the last month," said Dungy.  "They are difficult decisions because he is such a relationship person.  He could easily think about those relationships and put them first.  He doesn't take those relationships lightly.  He does look at the franchise and doing what he thinks is best for the franchise in the long run.  I admire that.  When you're the head coach and you have to make decisions, and it happened to me a lot.  You have to let players go who helped you get to Super Bowls and say, 'You know what?  This young rookie might not be better right now, but eventually he's going to be better for us.'  I'm going to have to tell that vet, 'You won a Super Bowl for us.  You helped us.  I've been there with you, but it's time we have to move on.'  Those are hard conversations to have.  They're not fun, but you have to do it."

Colts fans have been keen followers of the team for years.  Dungy knows the changes affect them, too.

"It will be okay.  I think Jim goes back to 1998, and there were new changes then, a new general manager, a new head coach and a new number one pick," said Dungy.  "It turned out all right.  Change is difficult.  As a coach whenever you want to change, you have to get the players to stop thinking about the past and the way we did things, 'This is the new way we're going to do it.'  It's going to be okay.  I think that's what the fans have to come through.  It is going to be different.  It is going to be new, but it has a chance to be better.  They (people) have to give it a chance."

NFL SUPER BOWL NOTES

*In the Colts' Super Bowl V victory over Dallas, the game's MVP, linebacker Chuck Howley, came from the losing team – the only time it occurred in history.  When Indianapolis won Super Bowl XLI, quarterback Peyton Manning was the MVP.

*The Lombardi Trophy stands 20.75 inches tall, weighs 107.3 ounces and is valued in excess of $25,000.  Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay sent the Lombardi Trophy from Super Bowl XLI on a tour through Indiana that included 50 stops more than 3,130 miles.  He later created a charity-related event that allowed five fans to receive authentic Super Bowl rings.

*Most Super Bowl appearances by a player:  6, Mike Lodish, Buffalo/Denver.  Adam Vinatieri is one of 14 players to appear five times.  Vinatieri is second in Super Bowl history with 34 points, ranking behind wide receiver Jerry Rice (48).  Vinateri's 13 PATs are the Super Bowl record.  His seven FGs and 10 FGs attempts are Super Bowl records.

*The winning player share in Super Bowl I was $15,000, while the losing player share was $7,500.  This year's winning share per player is $88,000, while the losing share per player is $44,000.

SUPER BOWL – Quote/Unquote

"It's a special moment because it doesn't happen every day.  It's been almost 30 years between mine.  To me, it's really more symbolic of the guys starting in March and saying, 'This is our goal,' and then accomplishing it.  Not everyone does that." – Tony Dungy, Indianapolis Colts (and one of three men to win as a player and head coach)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 15 Game vs. New England Patriots

The Colts released their Week 15 unofficial depth chart ahead Saturday's massive primetime clash against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Colts Mailbag: AFC Playoff Race And Tiebreakers, Bill Belichick, Patriots, Kenny Moore II 

With the Colts finally reaching the bye week, fans had questions for this week's mailbag on the AFC Playoff picture, what to expect from Bill Belichick and the Patriots and Kenny Moore II's nomination for the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. 
news

By The Numbers: Colts 31, Texans 0 (2021 Week 13)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 13 game of the 2021 season against the Houston Texans. 
news

Colts' Defense Sets Tone, Posts First Road Shutout In Almost Three Decades

The Indianapolis Colts' defense was the tone-setter in Sunday's Week 13 victory over the Houston Texans, forcing turnovers on Houston's first two possessions and earning the Colts' first road shutout in 29 years.
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Texans, Week 13

As the Colts head to Houston to face the Texans on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 13?
news

Colts Mailbag: Run vs. Pass, AFC South And Wild Card Playoff Race, Hard Knocks

Ahead of an AFC South road trip to Houston to face the Texans, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from Frank Reich's playcalling to if winning the division is still a possibility. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 13 Game vs. Houston Texans

The Colts released their Week 13 unofficial depth chart ahead Sunday's AFC South clash against the Houston Texans. Check it out below:
news

NO-FEE "Maniac Monday" Tickets Available For Final Two Games | 12 HOURS ONLY!

This no-fee offer is available for 12 hours only today from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. ET
news

By The Numbers: Buccaneers 38, Colts 31 (2021 Week 12)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 12 game of the 2021 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

Robert Mathis 'Humbled, Honored' Upon Being Inducted Into Colts' Ring Of Honor

Legendary Indianapolis Colts pass rusher Robert Mathis — the NFL's all-time leader in strip sacks, and the Colts' all-time leader in sacks — on Sunday was formally inducted into the Colts' Ring of Honor at halftime of Indy's Week 12 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Bucs,  Week 12

As the Colts welcome Tom Brady and the Buccaneers to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 12?
news

Colts Mailbag: Jonathan Taylor For MVP, Defending Tom Brady, Matchups vs. Buccaneers

Ahead of welcoming the defending Super Bowl champions to Lucas Oil Stadium, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from Jonathan Taylor's MVP case to how Matt Eberflus' defense can slow down Tom Brady. 
Limited Offer: $500 Off 2022 Season Tickets!

Limited Offer: $500 Off 2022 Season Tickets!

Colts Fans! Now through December 26, get $500 off your season tickets with our new promotion in partnership with Caesars Sportsbook.

LEARN MORE
Advertising