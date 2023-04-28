Colts swap second-round picks with Atlanta Falcons, acquire fourth-round pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Shortly after moving back from No. 35 to No. 38 and acquiring a fifth-round pick (No. 141) in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, the Colts traded down for the second time Friday.
The Colts traded pick No. 38 (second round) to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for pick Nos. 44 (second round) and 110 (fourth round).
The Colts now own the following picks in the 2023 NFL Draft:
No. 44 (second round)
No. 79 (third round)
No. 106 (fourth round)
No. 110 (fourth round)
No. 136 (fifth round)
No. 141 (fifth round)
No. 162 (fifth round)
No. 176 (fifth round)
No. 221 (seventh round)
No. 236 (seventh round)