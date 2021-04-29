Draft Games Available Now In 'Colts Arcade'

DRAFT BINGO

Get your Colts Draft Bingo card ready to go before the 2021 NFL Draft begins tonight. Fill out your card as you follow along with all of the picks the Colts make over the next three days. All participants that complete a "Bingo" will receive 15% off at the online Colts Pro Shop and a chance to win a Darius Leonard autographed football and $100 Colts Pro Shop Gift Card.

DRAFT TRIVIA

How much do you know about Colts Draft history? Play Colts Draft Trivia for a chance to win a Coach Reich autographed football and $100 Colts Pro Shop gift card! Everyone who answers all the trivia questions will receive a discount code for 15% off at the online Colts Pro Shop.

CHECK IN TO WIN

Check in each day of the 2021 NFL Draft to be entered to win a TY Hilton autographed football and $100 Colts Pro Shop gift card! Everyone who checks-in will receive a discount code for 10% off at the online Colts Pro Shop.

DON'T FORGET

» Fans must update the Colts App on their devices in order to access Colts Arcade from the app menu. The official Colts App is available in the App Store and Google Play.

» Colts Draft Events: Celebrate the 2021 NFL Draft with us! Explore Indy to register to win exclusive prizes, sign up for the chance to receive an at home Draft Party, watch live coverage and more!