Draft Profile: Jace Sternberger Comes To NFL With Playmaking Ability At Tight End

FIT WITH THE COLTS

If you follow the Colts then you know that tight ends are featured prominently in head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni's offense. Between Mo Alie-Cox, Jack Doyle, Eric Ebron and Erik Swoope, guys were making plays all year in 2018, leading all NFL tight end groups in touchdowns (22).

The cupboard is packed now, but this time next year may be totally different because of free agency. The only Colts tight end currently on the roster who isn't due to become a free agent next spring is Billy Brown — that means there's a chance Doyle, Ebron, Alie-Cox, Ross Travis and Gabe Holmes may not all still be in the locker room this time next year.

Tight ends are versatile — they can line up anywhere in the formation, they block, they catch, they are mismatches in the red zone and they are they can be puzzling decoys for the defense. Therefore, the Colts often use two or three at a time. This is one reason why a team like the Colts may prefer to acquire a high-end tight end rather than a wide receiver if given the opportunity.

Something else that would allow Sternberger to fit into the Colts' locker room is his competitive nature and that he takes "no days off." He's a hard worker and will earn the playing time he's given.

"I like to run a lot. I really don't get tired," Sternberger said regarding his high motor. "It's just one of those things at practice, I try to kill myself, so it always translates over."