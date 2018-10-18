Dontrelle Inman Ready To Bring Veteran Stability To Colts' Receiver Corps

Reich was around as Inman's offensive coordinator from 2014-15 before moving on to the same position with the Philadelphia Eagles. Sirianni — first the quarterbacks coach and then wide receivers coach — was with Inman for the receiver's entire stay with the Chargers from 2014-17.

"I always kept in touch with Frank, even when I was with the Chargers (and Reich had moved on to Philadelphia)," Inman said. "We'd text back and forth. Same with Nick, when I got traded to Chicago, we always shared information and kept in touch."

Now, the three are reunited in the same building.

"Dontrelle is a solid wide receiver who has made a lot of plays in the NFL. He knows our system. He knows the terminology and he's always been a really quick processor who helped other guys get lined up," Sirianni told reporters this week. "So knowing what to do and how we kind of coach wide receivers. He's been with us for four years so he knows exactly what's expected of wide receivers just based off of how long we have been with him.

"He gives us a big body, a reliable target that again, knows our offense and can run some of the routes in our offense very well," Sirianni continued. "We've always thought on a couple routes, we're like – and we had some good receivers in San Diego – 'Man, that guy runs these couple routes unlike anybody else we have.'"

Although Hilton has returned to practice — he was, to the surprise of some, a full participant on Wednesday — Grant was unable to practice on Wednesday. Near the end of last week's game, Chester Rogers and Zach Pascal were the only Colts wide receivers available, with all of 11 career starts between them. It left an opportunity for a veteran presence to be filled, which Inman is looking forward to grasping.