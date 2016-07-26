Donte Moncrief 'Most Obvious Breakout Candidate At Wide Receiver' In NFL

Intro: Count Around the NFL Writer Chris Wesseling as one of many impressed with Colts wide receiver Donte Moncrief’s second season in 2015. He believes Moncrief — and third receiver Phillip Dorsett — could be “making the leap” in 2016.

Jul 26, 2016 at 01:58 PM
1020_moncrief-td-pats-ap_610.jpg

RELATED LINK:
2016 Colts Training Camp Preview: Wide Receivers

Sammy Watkins. Mike Evans. Odell Beckham Jr. Kelvin Benjamin. Jordan Matthews. Jarvis Landry.

Those are just six of the 13 wide receivers that had been taken off the board by the time the Indianapolis Colts selected Donte Moncrief in the third round in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Don't be mistaken: Moncrief was considered just as talented as virtually all the receivers in his draft class. Evaluators just believed Moncrief was a little raw; in need of just a little fine tuning before he could really take off.

His rookie year, Moncrief played in all 16 games, catching 32 passes for 444 yards and three touchdowns. He saw that production basically double in his second season: 64 receptions, 733 yards and six touchdowns.

Many across the league — not to mention on his own team — believe Moncrief is due for a huge third season in the league in 2016 as part of a talented, young and quick crop of wide receivers for the Colts.

Count Chris Wesseling as one of those excited about the prospects of Moncrief's 2016 season.

Wesseling — who writes for Around the NFL on NFL.com — went as far as to say that he thinks Moncrief is "the most obvious breakout candidate at wide receiver in the entire league this year."

"I loved him after watching him," Wesseling said of Moncrief's game film from the 2015 season in a recent appearance on "NFL HQ." "Moncrief is a guy who came into the league and the Combine two years ago, right there with Sammy Watkins, Mike Evans, Odell Beckham, as the most physically impressive wide receiver — 6-2, 220, runs a 4.4, 40-inch leap. He's got all the tools.

Moncrief was able to raise his game at the professional level, Wesseling said, by improving as a route runner.

"He makes as much progress in his first two years as a route runner as anybody you're gonna see," Wesseling said. "He's running a full route tree in his second season."

On that same note, Wesseling believes another young Colts receiver could be in line to make a Moncrief-esque jump in his second year in the league in 2016.

That's Phillip Dorsett, the Colts' speedy first-round pick in last year's NFL Draft, who had a bit of an up-and-down rookie season in Indy, catching 18 passes for 225 yards and a touchdown.

To Wesseling, Dorsett simply "wasn't ready" when he hit the field for the start of his rookie year — one in which he missed five games midseason with a fractured fibula — but that can all change, and quick, this season.

"Dorsett gets the fractured fibula at midseason, and it's not until Week 16, Week 17 you start to see the Colts use him a little bit like Brandin Cooks, where it's the slants, the bubble screens, the end arounds, the jet sweeps," Wesseling said. "And I think that might be his role moving forward."

2015 Player Highlights - PHILLIP DORSETT

Highlights from Dorsett's 2015 season!

No Title
1 / 32
No Title
2 / 32
No Title
3 / 32
No Title
4 / 32
No Title
5 / 32
No Title
6 / 32
No Title
7 / 32
No Title
8 / 32
No Title
9 / 32
No Title
10 / 32
No Title
11 / 32
No Title
12 / 32
No Title
13 / 32
No Title
14 / 32
No Title
15 / 32
No Title
16 / 32
No Title
17 / 32
No Title
18 / 32
No Title
19 / 32
No Title
20 / 32
No Title
21 / 32
No Title
22 / 32
No Title
23 / 32
No Title
24 / 32
No Title
25 / 32
No Title
26 / 32
No Title
27 / 32
No Title
28 / 32
No Title
29 / 32
No Title
30 / 32
No Title
31 / 32
No Title
32 / 32
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Cooks had 84 receptions for 1,138 yards and nine touchdowns in a breakout season for the New Orleans Saints last season.

Moncrief, Dorsett and No. 1 receiver T.Y. Hilton form a talented trio atop the depth chart at wide receiver for the Colts, who are hoping to get back to their 2014 form, when they featured one of the top offensive attacks in the league.

Quarterback Andrew Luck was a Most Valuable Player candidate in 2014, but only played in seven games in an injury-plagued follow-up performance in 2015.

Luck is back this year — and fully healthy — and Wesseling believes the weapons around him could help Indianapolis get back to its fast-striking ways.

If Luck can avoid taking as many hits as he has, Wesseling said, then he "had a hard time finding any reason why he won't make the leap back to the old Andrew Luck."

"This is a guy who led the NFL in touchdown passes two years ago, finished third in yards, and just looked like a totally different guy than he did last season," he said. "We used to call his pocket movement the 'eighth wonder of the world.' Nobody has that innate sense like he does when to step up. He can make all the throws. He just wasn't the same guy, at all, last year."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Oak Park-River Forest High School to honor Colts' Dallis Flowers with jersey retirement

Flowers' No. 21 football jersey is only the second to be retired by the suburban Chicagoland school. 
news

Colts announce 7 team captains for 2023 season

Head coach Shane Steichen made the announcement on Thursday. 
news

Anthony Richardson's ability to avoid sacks comes into focus in Colts' preseason finale

Richardson avoided negative plays over his two quarters of action Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, and his penchant for staying on his feet could prove to be an important aspect of the Colts' offense in 2023. 
news

'He's just such an impact player:' Colts' defense boosted by DeForest Buckner's return to practice

Buckner, a 2020 first-team AP All-Pro and 2021 Pro Bowler, has 24 1/2 sacks since joining the Colts three seasons ago. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for preseason Week 3 game vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Colts released their preseason Week 3 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game on Thursday against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Check it out below:
news

Zaire Franklin set a Colts record in 2022. But his legacy – on and off the field – is just getting started.

Franklin over the last year and a half has poured himself into being a better player, a bigger community influence and a loving father. 
news

No matter his role, Gardner Minshew proving his value to Colts on and off the field

Minshew started Saturday's preseason game against the Chicago Bears and completed 13 of 15 passes for 107 yards with a touchdown. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for preseason Week 2 game vs. Chicago Bears

The Colts released their preseason Week 2 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game on Saturday against the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Colts great Peyton Manning is now a professor at the University of Tennessee

Manning on Monday was appointed a professor of practice by the University of Tennessee's College of Communication and Information.
news

In preseason debut, Anthony Richardson's 'real growth' happens in real time

Richardson threw an interception on his first NFL preseason drive but impressed head coach Shane Steichen and his teammates with how he responded on Saturday at Highmark Stadium against the Buffalo Bills. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Preseason Week 1 Game vs. Buffalo Bills

The Colts released their preseason Week 1 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Colts announce $40 ticket deal for 40 hours only

With 40 days until the kickoff of the 40th season of Indianapolis Colts football, the Colts are offering a $40 ticket deal for 40 hours only starting today at 8 a.m.
Advertising