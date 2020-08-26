Colts Sign Free Agent TE Dominique Dafney; Waive RB Bruce Anderson III

INDIANAPOLIS —The Indianapolis Colts today signed undrafted free agent tight end Dominique Dafney and waived running back Bruce Anderson III.
Dafney, 6-3, 235 pounds, played collegiately at Indiana State (2019), Iowa (2017-18) and Iowa Western Community College (2016). In 2019, he was a Second Team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference choice at fullback and garnered MVFC All-Newcomer recognition after registering 635 all-purpose yards (439 rushing, 196 receiving) and a team-high seven total touchdowns for the Sycamores. In two seasons with the Hawkeyes, Dafney appeared in 23 games and compiled one reception for 19 yards, one punt return for 26 yards, eight tackles (four solo) and one blocked kick. Prior to Iowa, he spent time at Iowa Western Community College.
Anderson III, 5-11, 210 pounds, most recently signed a reserve/future contract with the Colts on December 30, 2019. As a rookie in 2019, he spent time on the practice squads of Indianapolis and Tampa Bay. Anderson III originally signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent on May 10, 2019. Collegiately, he played in 52 games (16 starts) at North Dakota State (2015-18) and totaled 486 carries for 2,896 yards and 24 touchdowns, 32 receptions for 448 yards and seven touchdowns and 52 kickoff returns for 1,360 yards and two touchdowns.