Transactions

Presented by

Colts Sign Free Agent TE Dominique Dafney; Waive RB Bruce Anderson III

The Indianapolis Colts today signed undrafted free agent tight end Dominique Dafney and waived running back Bruce Anderson III.

Aug 26, 2020 at 09:13 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
082620-dafney-transaction_1920x1080

INDIANAPOLIS —The Indianapolis Colts today signed undrafted free agent tight end Dominique Dafney and waived running back Bruce Anderson III.

Dafney, 6-3, 235 pounds, played collegiately at Indiana State (2019), Iowa (2017-18) and Iowa Western Community College (2016). In 2019, he was a Second Team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference choice at fullback and garnered MVFC All-Newcomer recognition after registering 635 all-purpose yards (439 rushing, 196 receiving) and a team-high seven total touchdowns for the Sycamores. In two seasons with the Hawkeyes, Dafney appeared in 23 games and compiled one reception for 19 yards, one punt return for 26 yards, eight tackles (four solo) and one blocked kick. Prior to Iowa, he spent time at Iowa Western Community College.

Anderson III, 5-11, 210 pounds, most recently signed a reserve/future contract with the Colts on December 30, 2019. As a rookie in 2019, he spent time on the practice squads of Indianapolis and Tampa Bay. Anderson III originally signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent on May 10, 2019. Collegiately, he played in 52 games (16 starts) at North Dakota State (2015-18) and totaled 486 carries for 2,896 yards and 24 touchdowns, 32 receptions for 448 yards and seven touchdowns and 52 kickoff returns for 1,360 yards and two touchdowns.

Related Content

Colts Activate TE Andrew Vollert From Exempt List; WR Chad Williams Waived-Injured
news

Colts Activate TE Andrew Vollert From Exempt List; WR Chad Williams Waived-Injured

The Indianapolis Colts today announced tight end Andrew Vollert has been activated from the exempt list. In a corresponding move, wide receiver Chad Williams was waived-injured.
Colts Sign Free Agent CB Andre Chachere, C Joey Hunt; Places T Andrew Donnal On Injured Reserve; Waives-Injured TE Ian Bunting
news

Colts Sign Free Agent CB Andre Chachere, C Joey Hunt; Places T Andrew Donnal On Injured Reserve; Waives-Injured TE Ian Bunting

The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agents cornerback Andre Chachere and center Joey Hunt. The team also placed tackle Andrew Donnal on the Injured Reserve list and waived-injured tight end Ian Bunting. If Bunting clears waivers, he will revert to the Colts Injured Reserve list.
Colts Claim TE Andrew Vollert Off Waivers
news

Colts Claim TE Andrew Vollert Off Waivers

The Indianapolis Colts today claimed tight end Andrew Vollert off waivers from the Carolina Panthers.
Colts TE Mo Alie-Cox Removed From PUP List
news

Colts TE Mo Alie-Cox Removed From PUP List

The Indianapolis Colts today removed tight end Mo Alie-Cox from the Physically Unable to Perform List.
Colts Sign Free Agent CB Tremon Smith; Waive DE Kendall Coleman
news

Colts Sign Free Agent CB Tremon Smith; Waive DE Kendall Coleman

The Indianapolis Colts today announced they have signed free agent cornerback Tremon Smith and waived defensive end Kendall Coleman.
T.Y. Hilton Removed From NFI List; WR Malik Henry Waived
news

T.Y. Hilton Removed From NFI List; WR Malik Henry Waived

The Indianapolis Colts today removed wide receiver T.Y. Hilton from the Active/Non-Football Injury List.
Colts Sign Free Agent Safety Tavon Wilson; Activate Cornerback Jackson Porter From Reserve/COVID-19 List
news

Colts Sign Free Agent Safety Tavon Wilson; Activate Cornerback Jackson Porter From Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent safety Tavon Wilson and activated cornerback Jackson Porter from the Reserve/COVID-19 List.
Colts Sign Free Agent DT Taylor Stallworth
news

Colts Sign Free Agent DT Taylor Stallworth

The Indianapolis Colts today announced they have signed free agent defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth. Stallworth, 6-2, 305 pounds, played in 18 career games with the New Orleans Saints over the last two seasons (2018-19).
Colts Place T.Y. Hilton On Non-Football Injury List; Waive, Release Seven Players
news

Colts Place T.Y. Hilton On Non-Football Injury List; Waive, Release Seven Players

The Indianapolis Colts today placed wide receiver T.Y. Hilton on the Active/Non-Football Injury list, and also waived or released seven players: wide receiver Rodney Adams, running back Darius Jackson, defensive end Jegs Jegede, tackle Cedrick Lang, cornerback Picasso Nelson Jr., tackle Travis Vornkahl and linebacker Brandon Wellington.
Colts Place Three On PUP List To Start Training Camp; Release TE Matt Lengel
news

Colts Place Three On PUP List To Start Training Camp; Release TE Matt Lengel

The Indianapolis Colts today placed tight end Mo Alie-Cox, defensive end Jegs Jegede and defensive end Kemoko Turay on the Active/PUP (physically unable to perform) list, and released tight end Matt Lengel.
Julian Blackmon Placed On Active/Non-Football Injury List
news

Julian Blackmon Placed On Active/Non-Football Injury List

The Indianapolis Colts today placed safety Julian Blackmon on the Active/Non-Football Injury List. Blackmon will count towards the team's 90-man roster.

Advertising