Colts Sign Free Agent TE Dominique Dafney; Waive RB Bruce Anderson III

Dafney, 6-3, 235 pounds, played collegiately at Indiana State (2019), Iowa (2017-18) and Iowa Western Community College (2016). In 2019, he was a Second Team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference choice at fullback and garnered MVFC All-Newcomer recognition after registering 635 all-purpose yards (439 rushing, 196 receiving) and a team-high seven total touchdowns for the Sycamores. In two seasons with the Hawkeyes, Dafney appeared in 23 games and compiled one reception for 19 yards, one punt return for 26 yards, eight tackles (four solo) and one blocked kick. Prior to Iowa, he spent time at Iowa Western Community College.