Do The Colts Have A Blueprint For Success Vs. The Broncos' Defense?

It was just five days before the Broncos game last year that Chudzinski was handed the reigns of the Colts' offense, and with everything that was put on his plate at the time, the preparation for the game itself is now just a blur.

"You come into work and sometimes in this league you have no idea what's going to happen by the end of the day, and that was one of those days," Chudzinski said this week.

The game itself, meanwhile, is something Chudzinski will always remember — a 27-24 victory over the No. 1 defense in the league in which the Colts' offense was able to start quick, finish strong and commit zero turnovers.

"Our guys pulled together, players and the coaches," Chudzinski said. "A lot of teamwork and the guys came to play and we got out on the field and we got the job done and executed and played well against a great team."

Hired as the Colts' full-time offensive coordinator in January, Chudzinski says he's definitely using the film from that 2015 matchup against the Broncos to get his unit ready to go Sunday, when Indianapolis travels to Denver for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.

But while the film might expose some flaws and potential favorable matchups in various schemes and alignments, Chudzinski said there will be a completely new gameplan for Sunday's game.

"It's not like you can look at film and find that one place or that one play that there's something there," he said. "It's just, you have to go and you have to execute and be on point in the game."