Colts Waive WR D.J. Montgomery, DT Caeveon Patton

Westfield, Ind. –The Indianapolis Colts today waived wide receiver D.J. Montgomery and defensive tackle Caeveon Patton.
Montgomery, 6-1, 201 pounds, was signed by the Colts as a free agent on August 3, 2022. He spent time on the New York Jets' active roster and practice squad last season. Montgomery played in three games in 2021 and caught three passes for 36 yards (12.0 avg.). In 2020, he spent time on the Jets' practice squad. As a rookie in 2019, Montgomery spent the entire season on the Cleveland Browns' Injured Reserve list. He was originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent on May 3, 2019.
Patton, 6-1, 291 pounds, was most recently signed by Indianapolis as a free agent on July 29, 2022, after originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on June 9, 2022. He participated in the Colts' 2022 veteran mini-camp and rookie mini-camp on a tryout basis. Collegiately, Patton played in 44 games at Texas State (2017-21) and compiled 179 tackles (70 solo), 11.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, six passes defensed, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.