Colts Waive WR D.J. Montgomery, DT Caeveon Patton

Montgomery, 6-1, 201 pounds, was signed by the Colts as a free agent on August 3, 2022. He spent time on the New York Jets' active roster and practice squad last season. Montgomery played in three games in 2021 and caught three passes for 36 yards (12.0 avg.). In 2020, he spent time on the Jets' practice squad. As a rookie in 2019, Montgomery spent the entire season on the Cleveland Browns' Injured Reserve list. He was originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent on May 3, 2019.