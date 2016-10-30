 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Advertising

Devin Street Shows He's Ready To Go When Needed

Intro: Wide receiver Devin Street, signed Sept. 21, had been inactive each game until last Sunday’s game against the Titans, when he made perhaps the play of the day, leading to the game-winning score.

Oct 30, 2016 at 04:32 AM
1023_devin-street-catch-titans_622.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS — The fact that Devin Street has been with three teams in a span of two months means the third-year wide receiver knows the importance of being ready when his number is called.

That very opportunity presented itself for Street last week against the Tennessee Titans. The Colts, down three receivers in Donte Moncrief, Phillip Dorsett and Quan Bray (who was placed on IR) needed Street to step in after being labeled as a healthy scratch each week since his signing on Sept. 21.

As the team's fourth receiver, Street didn't see a ton of passes come his way, despite playing in 39 total offensive snaps.

But the only catch he did make on the afternoon was huge.

The Colts, trailing by three points, 23-20, had gotten down to the Tennessee 28-yard line. Facing a 3rd and 13, the team knew it could count on an Adam Vinatieri field goal to tie the game, but, after a grueling loss the previous week to the Houston Texans, only a go-ahead touchdown on this drive would be an acceptable outcome.

Luck, lined up in the pistol with running back Robert Turbin to his right, took the snap on the 3rd and 13 play and had a quick three-step drop before taking a couple steps up in the pocket and delivering a pass across the middle of the field.

Street, was right there at the 11-yard line to make the catch, beating cornerback Jason McCourty, and going down at the Tennessee 8.

Twenty yards. First down Colts.

They'd cash in four plays later, when Luck found tight end Jack Doyle for a seven-yard, go-ahead touchdown, and would use a defensive score on the ensuing possession to escape Nashville with a 34-26 victory.

To his credit, Street said he was "not surprised" Luck would come his way at such a crucial juncture in the ballgame.

"I know it was a play designed that the ball definitely could come to me, and I knew that I had to be in the right spot for him," Street said. "I just tried to make a play for the team and advance the drive."

The play was the third time Luck had targeted Street with a pass on the afternoon, and was his first and only catch.

Luck had looked Street's way earlier in the fourth quarter on a 1st and 10 play from the Tennessee 46-yard line with 5:31 remaining, but the Pittsburgh product was popped hard and temporarily knocked out of the game.

But after all the time Street had spent in practice learning and perfecting the Colts' playbook — despite the fact he would be the odd man out at receiver each week leading up to the Titans game — he wasn't about to let this temporary bump in the road knock him completely out.

That toughness paid off about two minutes later.

"All of the time, all of the hours put in — 12, 13 hours a day — it really paid dividends," Street said of his preparation. "I was able to go in there and play confident and execute the gameplan."

With Moncrief and Dorsett expected to return Sunday in the Colts' home game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but with rookie wide receiver Chester Rogers inactive with an injury, Street will be active once again. But whether he suits up or not, Street said he'll be ready to go, as he was last week, if and when his number is called again.

"You always have to be ready for that, especially in this business," he said. "Injuries happen, guys get released, guys come and go, so you always have to be on your Ps and Qs because you don't no when your number's going to be called. But you better be ready if you really want to stay in this league."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts accepting resumes for 'Tony Dungy Diversity Fellowship' and 'Harriet P. Irsay Fellowship for Women in Football Program'

The Indianapolis Colts today announced the team is accepting resumes for the Tony Dungy Diversity Fellowship and the Harriet P. Irsay Fellowship for Women in Football Program for the 2024 season.
news

Colts see upside, areas of improvement for defense in 2024

The Colts will look to defensive coordinator Gus Bradley to build on some encouraging signs while solving some problems from the 2023 season. 
news

Colts CB Dallis Flowers looking to pick up in 2024 where he left off in 2023

Flowers felt like he was playing the best ball of his career prior to an Achilles injury that ended his 2023 season in Week 4. 
news

Anthony Richardson's pairing with Jonathan Taylor an intriguing unknown as Colts eye more explosive offense in 2024

Anthony Richardson was on the field for two plays with Jonathan Taylor in 2023. 
news

How O-line coach Tony Sparano Jr. pushed Colts' offensive line turnaround in 2023

The Colts' offensive line entered 2023 with the same starting five it had in 2022 – but with a new position coach. And that coach, Tony Sparano Jr., turned out to be the exact person the Colts' O-line needed. 
news

2024 Colts Schedule Tracker: Live Updates

Keep track of all updates to the 2024 NFL schedule, including early announcements, international games & more!
news

Why Colts were impressed with Anthony Richardson's maturity, growth behind the scenes following season-ending injury

While Anthony Richardson's rookie season was limited to just four games, his coaches and teammates all observed encouraging signs from the 2023 No. 4 overall pick. 
news

TUNE IN: QB Anthony Richardson and GM Chris Ballard's end of season press conferences, Thursday, January 11

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson's press conference will begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and general manager Chris Ballard will speak with the media at 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 11. Watch the press conferences on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app and on the Colts' Facebook and X pages. 
news

Important NFL offseason dates: 2024 franchise tag window, free agency, Draft and more

Here's what you need to know about the next four months in the NFL calendar, during which plenty of work will be done to construct the Colts' 2024 roster. 
news

'We're right on the cusp of something really special:' Colts clean out lockers disappointed in end of 2023, but excited for 2024 season

The prevailing vibes in the Colts' locker room on Monday were disappointment sandwiched around hope and excitement. 
news

Colts 2024 schedule: Regular season opponents set as 2023 season ends

The Colts, by virtue of finishing third in the AFC South, will play crossover games at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers and on the road against the Denver Broncos and New York Giants. 
news

Colts players left stunned, disappointed by abrupt end to AFC playoff hopes, 2023 regular season

The Colts were still collectively processing Saturday night's 23-19 loss to the Houston Texans, which knocked them out of the AFC playoff picture and ended their season. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising