Devin Street Shows He's Ready To Go When Needed

The play was the third time Luck had targeted Street with a pass on the afternoon, and was his first and only catch.

Luck had looked Street's way earlier in the fourth quarter on a 1st and 10 play from the Tennessee 46-yard line with 5:31 remaining, but the Pittsburgh product was popped hard and temporarily knocked out of the game.

But after all the time Street had spent in practice learning and perfecting the Colts' playbook — despite the fact he would be the odd man out at receiver each week leading up to the Titans game — he wasn't about to let this temporary bump in the road knock him completely out.

That toughness paid off about two minutes later.

"All of the time, all of the hours put in — 12, 13 hours a day — it really paid dividends," Street said of his preparation. "I was able to go in there and play confident and execute the gameplan."

With Moncrief and Dorsett expected to return Sunday in the Colts' home game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but with rookie wide receiver Chester Rogers inactive with an injury, Street will be active once again. But whether he suits up or not, Street said he'll be ready to go, as he was last week, if and when his number is called again.